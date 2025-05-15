The Boston Celtics are trying to keep their playoff hopes alive, as the team needs a win in Game 5 to bring the series against the New York Knicks to 3-2. A loss means elimination, and it appears that guard Derrick White is doing everything in his power to keep them in it. Especially with forward Jayson Tatum ruled out with an Achilles injury.

White, who is 30 years old, managed to sink four three-pointers in the first seven minutes of the contest. Entering halftime with the score tied at 59, the Celtics guard leads the way with 19 points and two rebounds.

FOUR triples in the opening 7 minutes for Derrick White! Trying to keep the Celtics season alive on TNT 💪 pic.twitter.com/pKVBjppnTx — NBA (@NBA) May 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

He's stepping up big for the Celtics, which is much needed right now. Tatum won't return for the remainder of the season and is likely ruled out for the entirety of the 2025-26 season as well. So, the Celtics need to rely on other players on the roster if they hope to pull off a series comeback against the Knicks.

Losing Tatum was a brutal blow for a team aiming to go back-to-back in the NBA Finals. Especially considering it's an Achilles injury that will force him out of the lineup for a longer time than most other injuries. However, with White playing extremely well, the Celtics are seemingly fighting for their playoff lives and responding well to Tatum's injury.

White became a pleasant surprise for the Celtics when he joined the team in 2021. He's been more of a role player throughout his career, but has become a beaming star in Boston, serving as a strong perimeter shooter and high-energy defender.

This season, Derrick White experienced a career year, averaging 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game while recording a 44.2% field goal percentage and a 38.4% three-point percentage in the regular season. His efforts in scoring and rebounding are the highest averages he's had in his career.