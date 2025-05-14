Jayson Tatum's Achilles injury sent shockwaves through the NBA. Not only will he not return in this year's playoffs, but he's likely to miss the entirety of next season as well. Leading up to the Game 5 matchup, New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau sent a heartfelt message to the Boston Celtics star.

During a pregame press conference, Thibodeau reacted to Tatum's brutal injury. He simply wishes the 27-year-old forward the best in his long road to recovery, according to Daniel Donabedian. Thibodeau also credited the Celtics for still having a stellar roster, even without Tatum in the lineup.

“I'd like to send well wishes to Jayson.”

Tom Thibodeau sends his best to Jayson Tatum following his Achilles injury 🙏 (via @danield1214)

The Knicks are on the verge of advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals, as they own a 3-1 series lead over the Celtics. But the job isn't finished yet. New York is set to face Boston in Game 5 at 7 p.m. EST on Monday. A victory closes out the series while a loss forces a Game 6 that will be held in New York.

Jalen Brunson has been on a tear throughout the playoffs, and this series is no different. In the Knicks' 121-113 Game 4 win, the 28-year-old point guard led the way with 39 points, five rebounds, and 12 assists while shooting 58.3% from the field and 50.0% from beyond the arc.

The Knicks played incredibly well in Game 4, as three other players scored 23 points or more. Those being Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, and OG Anunoby. If New York can advance to the next round, it will be the first time since the 1999-2000 season in which the franchise has made an appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Furthermore, the club is on a journey to snap a wildly long streak of not winning a title. The last time the Knicks won a championship was in 1973. But all of that can change if the Knicks keep winning in this season's NBA Playoffs.