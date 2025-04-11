Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown's efforts to reach the threshold of All-NBA consideration has come to an end.

On Thursday, the Celtics revealed their injury report ahead of Friday's matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. Only Brown was on the list, stating he'll be out due to the nagging knee injury.

As a result, Brown will not be eligible as a candidate for any of the All-NBA teams, per team reporter Bobby Manning. The minimum number of games a player must take part in is 65 games. The Celtics star will be short by two games if he doesn't play in the season finale.

“Brown missed 2 games before the break, 3 back-to-backs across February and March, had back spasms knock him out of a game, then went down for 3 games with what the team called a bone bruise after. He then played 7 of the last 9, limited to 29-30 mins., then 22 in his last 2,” Manning said.

“Don't think we'll get much of an update on where he stands over the weekend but if this is it for his season, it will give Brown 11-12 days off before the #Celtics' G1 of the first round. Brown has mentioned undergoing a treatment that'll have him feeling better for the playoffs.”

What's next for Jaylen Brown, Celtics

It will be important for the Celtics to manage Jaylen Brown's health as the regular season winds down.

Brown may be missing out on a bigger contract deal if he made All-NBA, but his health holds more value at the moment. Boston needs him to be as healthy as possible before the playoffs arrive in mid-April.

Boston has a 59-21 record on the season, having locked up the second seed in the Eastern Conference standings. They look to reach 60 wins for the second consecutive year, something the franchise hasn't done since 2008 and 2009.

Following the Celtics' game against the Hornets on Friday, the Celtics will have a rematch with one another. They close out the regular season on April 13 at 1 p.m. ET.