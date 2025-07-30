Jul 30, 2025 at 12:37 AM ET

Los Angeles Sparks center Cameron Brink saw her rookie season end prematurely after suffering an ACL injury in just her 15th game. Prior to the setback, Brink was playing solidly, especially on the defensive end, leading the Sparks in blocks.

Despite the painful development, Brink held her head high and accepted her journey to recovery. Aside from her rehabilitation, she kept busy with extracurricular activities, including modeling and starting a podcast with Sydel Curry, the sister of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

On Tuesday, the 23-year-old Brink made her much-awaited return to action as the Sparks hosted the Las Vegas Aces at Crypto.com Arena. She came off the bench and sank her first basket after a 13-month absence at the 1:40 mark of the opening quarter.

Brink flashed a wide smile afterward as she was serenaded with cheers by the crowd.

Cameron Brink’s first bucket in over 13 months is a triple 🎯🙌 pic.twitter.com/zDPw5GIkKG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 30, 2025

The Sparks star received a standing ovation when she checked out early in the second quarter.

Cameron Brink receives a standing ovation as she checks out after her first minutes of the season 🙌 (via @WNBA)pic.twitter.com/iIFE5nvVa7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 30, 2025

The Sparks are likely taking a cautious approach with Brink. She will be slowly eased into the rotation until she regains her rhythm following her long hiatus.

Fans didn't hide their excitement after seeing the former Stanford standout back on the court.

“Welcome back, Cameron Brink, we missed you,” said @venustula.

@sohali2012 posted a picture of Brink and Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark to convey her joy.

“Cameron Brink has always been a good shot blocker. I just want to see what other stuff she's good at doing. I will be paying close attention,” added @Cessss.

“Cameron Brink could put up 50 shots and miss all of them, I still won't say she had a bad game,” wrote @kennnomore.

“I need Cameron Brink like I need air,” posted @ChiefPunter, while also sharing a video of Brink getting a standing ovation.

I need Cameron Brink like I need air. https://t.co/97DsHVy4Rb — Chief (@ChiefPunter) July 30, 2025

The Aces, however, spoiled Brink's return as they whipped the Sparks, 89-74.

Brink finished with five points, three rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 13 minutes. The Sparks dropped to 11-15.