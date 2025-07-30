In signing with the Los Angeles Clippers, Chris Paul officially ended his tenure with the San Antonio Spurs. While not one of the biggest deals of NBA free agency, it may help move the needle for an LA squad that's been among the most active in the league this summer. From a Spurs perspective, Paul's decision to leave, while not surprising, leads to a unique question about where he ranks in a certain niche within their storied history.

The soon-to-be 21st-year NBA guard is one of several Hall of Famers and/or big stars who, toward or at the end of their careers, suited up with the Silver and Black for just one season. He's also one of the few Spurs, period, who's ever contributed heavily in one year. Here's a ranking of the five players who had the biggest impact in that short time in San Antonio.

The big names that called San Antonio home for a season

The last of dominant big man Moses Malone's 21 ABA/NBA seasons came with the Spurs. Playing just 17 games in 1994-1995, the “Chairman of the Boards” averaged 2.9 points and 2.7 rebounds that year.

The Spurs signed Tracy McGrady in April of 2013, just before those playoffs. Having spent that season in China, the Hall of Fame forward played sparingly in SA's march to a Finals which they lost to the Miami Heat. McGrady didn't record a point in what would prove his final taste of the NBA.

Somewhat similar to “T-Mac,” the Spurs had added Glenn Robinson in April of 2005. The difference is that the “Big Dog” did contribute, averaging 10 points through his nine regular season games. His production dipped substantially (3.8 points, 1.6 rebounds per contest) in a playoff that saw Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, and Tony Parker lead the franchise to its third championship in seven seasons.

Announced for induction into the Naismith Hall of Fame during the 2018 Final Four in San Antonio, Maurice Cheeks spent a little more than half the 1989-'90 season near the River Walk. Averaging 10.9 points and six assists per night, the then 33-year-old point guard was dealt to the New York Knicks that February for the much younger Rod Strickland. The Spurs would set the biggest single-season turnaround in league history at the time.

Other players who once starred in the NBA or college and played one (or part of a) season for the Spurs include multiple household names at point guard: Nick Van Exel, Damon Stoudemire, Andre Miller, T.J. Ford, and Charlie Ward.

David West, David Lee, Drew Gooden, and Ron Mercer are among notables who spent one full season or less in San Antonio, as did future NBA coaches Mike D'Antoni and John Lucas.

Ranking the Spurs' top five one-year players

Honorable mention: Hedo Türkoğlu

While Hedo Türkoğlu played well in his lone season for the Spurs, it's fair to say they expected more, and had he been better, the team might've advanced toward a repeat title. A campaign that ended in the Western Conference semifinals against the Los Angeles Lakers, thanks largely to Derek Fisher's famed 0.4 miracle, saw Türkoğlu average just 7.7 points in starting every game in those playoffs. During the 2003-04 regular season, the man who would eventually make his mark with the Orlando Magic scored 9.2 per 80 contests.

5. Vinnie Johnson

In standing out with the Detroit Pistons for the better part of his 13 years in the NBA (including a title-clinching shot in 1990), Vinnie Johnson ended his career with the Spurs.

The “Microwave” played 60 games, starting 23, in 1991-92 following arthroscopic knee surgery in training camp. Led by a young David Robinson, the Spurs teams were then locks to make the playoffs. Even though a thumb injury ended the “Admirals” season prematurely, the championship tested Johnson helped the squad qualify for the postseason, averaging eight points during both the season and a very short playoff run.

4. Speedy Claxton

There's an argument that Speedy Claxton should rank higher because of his play in a championship-clinching game and in the 2003 NBA Finals.

Claxton closed out Game 6 versus the New Jersey Nets at point guard, playing just one less minute than the future Hall of Famer Parker that night. His 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting and four assists proved big in an 88-77 victory that led to the franchise's second title. He outscored Parker by nine that night and by seven in Game 4 of that series.

Even still, there's reason to believe that Duncan, in the midst of a second straight league MVP season, would've catapulted the Spurs regardless. Plus, Claxton averaged around five points per game that season in only 30 regular-season games and the playoffs.

3. Chris Paul

The Spurs won 12 more contests in 2024-25 than they did the year before Paul arrived. That, despite the fact that Victor Wembanyama missed almost half the season and De'Aaron Fox played in only 17 games after a trade-deadline deal. Stephon Castle proved a major reason why, but so did Paul.

“CP-3” averaged nearly nine points and seven and a half assists in starting all 82 games for the Silver and Black. He put Wemby in better spots, made the game easier for his young teammates, and his leadership proved especially vital with Gregg Popovich's absence.

Paul hit several big shots down the stretch for a San Antonio squad that's learning to win these days. It's become the hallmark through a career that now figures to end in Los Angeles.

2. Dominique Wilkins

At 36 years old and after having spent a season playing in Greece, Dominique Wilkins was set to add scoring punch to the Spurs' bench. Because of significant injuries to Robinson, Sean Elliott, and Chuck Person, the “Human Highlight Film” ended up leading the team in scoring.

Wilkins' place on a team that directly led to Duncan via a spot in the NBA lottery isn't the only notable factor here. Granted, the 1996-97 Spurs finished with a 20-62 record that still stands as the worst in franchise history, but his 18.2 points per contest were six more than any Spur who played at least half that season. He also finished second on the squad in rebounding.

The Spurs' sustained success at the highest level blurs their definition of impact. ‘Nique's effect on that unit is undeniable, though.

1. Derek Anderson

As Robinson was entering the twilight of his career and before Parker and Ginobili arrived, there was Derek Anderson. For one season, the former Kentucky Wildcat star played Robin to Duncan's Batman so well that those Spurs beat out the Shaquille O'Neal/Kobe Bryant defending champion Lakers for the best record in the NBA.

Anderson averaged 15.5 points in 35 minutes (both second only to Duncan) and ranked among the Spurs leaders in assists in 2000-01. He sustained a severe shoulder injury in Game 1 of the second round against the Dallas Mavericks. Though San Antonio won that series in five games, without a healthy Anderson, they were swept by the Lakers. Anderson returned but wasn't nearly 100% in the final two games of those Western Conference Finals.

On their way to the second title of a three-peat, LA would've almost certainly have beaten those Spurs with a healthy Anderson. It would've been a more competitive series, though. More importantly, largely forgotten because of the franchise's other successes, Anderson's role on that team shouldn't be.