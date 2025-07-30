Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce are already embedded in KC culture and history after all they have accomplished on the gridiron. They have each won three Super Bowls, earned multiple All-Pro selections and are considered two of the greatest to ever play the game. Their respective legacies, which will be prominently displayed in Canton, Ohio at the Pro Football Hall of Fame five years after they retire, will forever resonate with the Heart of America.

But the two Chiefs stars are not content. They want to make their mark in the food industry as well. Mahomes and Kelce are co-owners of a modern steakhouse called 1587 Prime, which is set to open in downtown Kansas City, Missouri in the near future. Before this big venture officially gets off the ground, the teammates, friends and now business partners got to sample the merchandise.

The sensational duo cut into some juicy steaks and savored everything they could get on their plates. The restaurant's official Instagram account conveyed their excitement afterwards. It did not take long for the two entrepreneurs to chime in.

“Coming soon..!!” Mahomes commented on the post. “Man that food was better than I could have imagined!!” Kelce exclaimed. “KC get ready baby!!”

These franchise pillars are juggling plenty this summer, as they prepare for the 2025-26 NFL campaign. Mahomes and Kelce are both seasoned pros who know how to approach training camp, so fans should not worry about this new endeavor becoming a distraction. Regardless of the inconsistencies they have each weathered on offense the last couple of seasons, the Chiefs legends usually come through when it matters most.

They will look to achieve the same success in the restaurant world. 1587 Prime, which combines the players' jersey numbers, is located inside the Loews Kansas City Hotel. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are partnering with Noble 33 to bring what they hope is the next big thing in KC.

The expectations are high, but these guy know a little something about handling pressure.