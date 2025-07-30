There is a lot of optimism around Florida football coming into this fall, and star quarterback DJ Lagway is a big reason why. A 2024 season that started with Gators fans calling for head coach Billy Napier's job ended with Lagway putting on a show as a true freshman, getting fans fired up for his future.

Now, coming into his sophomore season, Lagway is regarded as one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC, the best conference in college football. However, his second year isn't off to the hottest start, as Lagway was spotted in a walking boot on Monday ahead of fall camp.

While that sight would have had some Florida fans worried, Napier gave an optimistic update on his star quarterback on Tuesday ahead of fall camp, via Edgar Thompson of the Orlando Sentinel.

“Gators QB DJ Lagway will be ‘day to day' when fall camp opens,” Thompson reported on X, formerly Twitter. “Billy Napier said Lagway has made ‘quick progress' during past week.”

While Lagway may miss a practice or two to start camp, it doesn't sound like he is dealing with anything serious and shouldn't be impacted at all as he gets ready for the season.

Florida has an improved roster from last season and has been tearing it up on the recruiting trail this offseason, but none of that will come to fruition if Lagway isn't healthy and ready to go when the regular season gets going.

The dual-threat superstar suffered from a number of injuries during his freshman year and then had to deal with a nagging shoulder problem that limited him during the spring. As a result, expect Florida to be extra cautious with its star signal caller as the season gets closer and closer.

Despite the damper on the start of camp, there is nothing at the moment to indicate that Lagway would miss the start of the regular season. The Gators don't kick off their campaign until Aug. 30 against Long Island University, so he has plenty of time to recover.