Jaylen Brown said his leadership approach with the Boston Celtics has taken an unconventional turn this season, incorporating astrology and numerology to better communicate with teammates.

Brown revealed the method following Boston’s 120–99 win over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night, a performance in which he led the team with 32 points while adding six rebounds, five assists and two steals. He shot 11-for-20 from the field and a perfect 9-for-9 from the free-throw line, finishing 1-for-4 from three-point range across 35 minutes.

Speaking postgame with Noa Dalzell of CelticsBlog, Brown detailed how studying teammates’ personalities through astrology and numerology has helped him refine his communication style.

“I learned a lot about each and everyone of our guys like even down to like astrology – down to everything. I learned communication styles that work best for each individual, and started utilizing that when I speak to each and every guy… I didn’t know it would work before the season started but that stuff definitely works.”

Brown said he has gone as far as memorizing specific traits tied to teammates’ zodiac signs and numerology profiles.

“I memorized like Neemias, he’s year of the rabbit so his communication is different from D-White. D-White is year of the dog so his communication style is different. Hugo is also a dog, Payton is a tiger, JT is a tiger, Ron is a dragon, Joe is a dragon. Nikola he’s new to our team, he’s year of the horse right now. Each of those have different communication styles and you can go into like numerology as well.”

Jaylen Brown explained how he’s memorized all of his teammate’s astrology and numerology in order to better learn how to communicate with them: “I learned communication styles that work best for each individual, and started utilizing that when I speak to each and every guy.” pic.twitter.com/GkVfutJcMa — Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzell) March 19, 2026

Jaylen Brown’s astrology, numerology approach aligns with career year, Celtics’ success

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He also explained how numerology factors into his leadership approach.

“Sam’s a five, I’m a five… So, different breakdowns and you can also go into star signs. Like JT, he’s a Pisces, etc. I learned all that different type of stuff so I was able to like communicate to guys in different ways that kind of help with my leadership this year.”

The approach has coincided with one of the most productive seasons of Brown’s career. Through 62 games, the 28-year-old is averaging 28.5 points, seven rebounds, 5.1 assists and one steal per contest while shooting 48% from the field and 34.2% from three-point range in 34.1 minutes per game.

Brown’s performance has helped guide Boston to a 46–23 record and the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference standings. The Celtics have maintained that position despite star forward Jayson Tatum recently returning from an Achilles injury and appearing in just six games since his comeback.

As the regular season progresses, Brown’s combination of on-court production and off-court leadership has played a central role in Boston’s success. His willingness to explore unconventional methods to connect with teammates has become a defining element of his approach during a season in which the Celtics remain among the conference’s top contenders.