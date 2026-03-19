Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. has been diagnosed with a left hamstring strain and will be reevaluated in 2-3 weeks, the team announced Thursday. Porter has missed Brooklyn's previous three games due to an ankle sprain.

The 6-foot-10 forward felt discomfort in his hamstring during a workout on Wednesday. An MRI revealed the strain that will sideline him until the final weeks of the season.

Porter has had a career-best season as Brooklyn's No. 1 option. The 27-year-old has averaged a career-high 24.2 points on .463/.363/.859 shooting splits across 52 appearances following his trade from the Denver Nuggets.

Michael Porter Jr. ruled out for extended period as Nets' season winds down

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The Nets are 3-14 in the games Porter has missed. They've posted the NBA's worst offense over their last four games with the veteran forward sidelined. Egor Demin and Day'Ron Sharpe have also been out during that span after being ruled out for the season.

Brooklyn has averaged 95.3 points on 39.3 percent shooting from the field and 32.0 percent from three over its last four games. Jordi Fernandez's squad scored 24 points during the first half of Wednesday's 121-92 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Nets are in the midst of a heated draft lottery race. They sit in third place in the lottery standings with 13 games remaining. Brooklyn has one fewer win than the Sacramento Kings in fourth, one more than the Washington Wizards in third and two more than the Indiana Pacers in first.

The Nets have the NBA's easiest remaining strength of schedule, with two matchups against the Kings before meetings with the Wizards and Pacers.