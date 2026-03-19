The New York Yankees continue evaluating talent during the later stages of spring training 2026, with ace Max Fried offering a fresh perspective on the development of prospect Carlos Lagrange. As one of the organization’s top arms, Lagrange remains central to the Yankees’ long-term plans as they build toward sustained success in a competitive American League landscape.

The Yankees reassigned Lagrange to minor league camp on Thursday, a move driven by development priorities rather than performance. The 22-year-old right-hander impressed throughout spring training with a series of dominant outings.

Lagrange consistently showcased elite velocity, reaching triple digits and touching 102 mph. His evolving pitch mix and improving command have elevated his standing among the Yankees’ top pitching prospects, drawing attention from teammates and coaches alike.

Despite the reassignment, internal belief in his potential remains strong. Fried, a frontline starter for the Yankees, offered a strong endorsement of Lagrange’s ability and projected impact at the major league level.

MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch shared Fried’s comments on X, formerly Twitter, emphasizing the growing excitement surrounding the young pitcher after his spring performance.

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“I’ve never seen velocity like that, consistently and doing it over a bunch of innings. He works really hard. He’s really open to a lot of information, and obviously his results speak for themselves. He’s been really good. He’ll definitely impact this team.”

The southpaw's evaluation carries weight given his experience and success. His comments reinforce that the flamethrower's assignment to the minors does not diminish expectations for the 2026 season.

The Yankees continue to prioritize development while maintaining depth. With rotation needs likely to evolve, Lagrange could emerge as an option later this season.

For now, the focus shifts to the next stage of his development. Within the Yankees system, his rise continues, and his impact may arrive sooner than expected.