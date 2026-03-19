BOSTON — Basketball was Celtics star Jaylen Brown's key into the city of Boston. Since arriving in Beantown in 2016, he's exceeded expectations constantly, becoming a five-time All-Star, earning an NBA Finals MVP trophy, and, most recently, moving into 10th on the Celtics' all-time scoring list during a 120-99 win over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night. But just because Brown was introduced to Boston through basketball doesn't mean that's all he wants to be known for.

The former UC Berkeley standout has used his platform to make a difference in New England's biggest city, hosting tons of community events while giving his thoughts on social issues, technology, the future, and more. Brown's life away from basketball has always been integral to him, so it makes sense that he might emphasize non-basketball activities again whenever he does retire from the NBA.

“A part of me wants to say when I'm done, y'all never gonna see me again,” Brown said in the locker room with a faint smirk. “But who knows?”

Jaylen Brown was asked about what it’d be like in the future when him and Jayson Tatum are welcomed back at TD years from now like Robert Parish: “Honestly, I can't even think that far ahead. A part of me wants to say when I'm done, y'all never gonna see me again.” pic.twitter.com/wfE6gRdHOP — Daniel Donabedian (@danield1214) March 19, 2026

What does retirement hold for Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum?

As Celtics legend Robert Parish strolled by cheering fans at TD Garden on Wednesday — promoting his new book and watching two franchises he played for decades ago duke it out — Brown was reminded of his finite basketball career.

“Honestly, I can't even think that far ahead,” Brown replied when asked if he'd return to Boston from time to time like Parish. “Obviously, Parish is a legend, so it's good to see him out there. He looked good. Looks in great shape. So it's great to have him around.”

Article Continues Below

Fellow Celtics star Jayson Tatum, who tied a season-high with 24 points against the Warriors, looked towards the future as well. And while he didn't reveal anything definitive in terms of post-playing plans, the six-time All-Star did mention how great it is to witness beloved Celtics come home to applause.

“It means everything,” he said. “It's really just a cool moment to see other people receive their flowers.”

Jayson Tatum on talking to Robert Parish pregame: “It’s always an honor to see legends of the game and players that paved the way for us as NBA players.” pic.twitter.com/5V0erRfoZ6 — Daniel Donabedian (@danield1214) March 19, 2026

When Tatum and Brown do call it quits, there's no doubt that both stars will have their jerseys retired and placed among the stars of TD Garden's rafters. That doesn't seem like it's happening anytime soon though, as Boston's dynamic duo is focused on chasing another title with the Celtics at 46-23 ahead of the 2026 NBA Playoffs. Furthermore, neither Celtics star is even 30 years old and they're both signed to lengthy contracts for at least three more seasons.

Regardless of what the next several years hold for Tatum and Brown, they've earned the right to handle retirement however they want, whether that looks like soaking up the spotlight at home games in Boston or stepping away from the public eye forever.

“I mean, depends on what God got planned,” Brown responded when asked if he's going to ‘fade to black' after retiring. “But if you ask me right now, I think that's a high probability, let's say that.”