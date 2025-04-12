The Boston Celtics received a key update on the health of last year’s NBA Finals MVP, Jaylen Brown, just days before the start of their postseason campaign. According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, Brown received pain management injections in his right knee earlier this week to promote healing and manage discomfort ahead of the NBA Playoffs.

Shelburne reported that Brown is expected to be available for the Celtics’ first-round playoff series, which begins April 19 or 20. The 28-year-old guard has been dealing with a bone bruise in his knee throughout the 2024-25 season, but the issue has recently worsened. Brown played just 22 minutes in Boston’s 119-117 overtime win against the New York Knicks before sitting out their 96-76 loss to the Orlando Magic on Thursday night.

Due to missing that game, Brown will not qualify for any postseason awards, having failed to meet the NBA's new 65-game minimum requirement. He has appeared in 63 games this season, averaging 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 46.3% from the field and 32.4% from three-point range.

Jaylen Brown’s health looms large as Celtics eye another deep playoff run

Brown, now in his ninth NBA season, remains a cornerstone for the Celtics as they look to defend both their NBA championship and Eastern Conference crown. His health will be critical for a Boston team that has secured the No. 2 seed in the East and posted its second straight 60-win season.

Teammate Kristaps Porzingis acknowledged Brown’s physical toughness but emphasized the importance of managing his injury ahead of the postseason.

“He's a tough dude,” Porzingis told ESPN. “He always preaches his warrior mindset. He lives by it. But to what extent do we need that right now? Maybe he needs to take care of it and make sure he's going to be ready for the most important moment. I think we need to encourage him to make sure he does everything he needs to prepare to get it healthy and to prepare for what's going to come.”

The Celtics, currently 60-21, will conclude their regular season on Sunday afternoon when they host the Charlotte Hornets (19-62) at TD Garden. The game marks the second half of a mini-series between the two teams. Boston secured a dominant 130-94 win on Friday night and will look to finish the regular season strong with a healthy roster heading into the playoffs.

Boston enters the postseason as the second seed with high expectations for another deep run. Brown’s availability for Game 1 will be a closely monitored storyline as the Celtics aim to capitalize on their momentum and championship pedigree.