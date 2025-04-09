The Boston Celtics picked up another impressive road victory on Tuesday evening, going into Madison Square Garden and knocking off the New York Knicks in overtime. While they technically had a healthy roster for the game, coach Joe Mazzulla opted to sit Jaylen Brown for most of the fourth quarter and overtime, as the star was clearly not himself throughout the evening, finishing with six points.

Brown has been dealing with a lingering knee issue for a large chunk of this season, and after Tuesday's game, big man Kristaps Porzingis revealed Brown's mentality amid the struggles, per Noa Dalzell of CelticsBlog on X.

“He’s a tough dude. He always preaches his warrior mindset, and he lives by it. But to what extent do we need that right now? Maybe he needs to take care of it and make sure he's going to be ready for the most important moment.”

Porzingis also spoke on what it shows about Brown's character that he is willing to put his body on the line even when the Celtics' position in the East is all but solidified.

“He's a smart guy. It shows his heart and how bad he wants to be out there for games that maybe don't mean super much for us right now, but that's who he is,” said Porzingis.

The Celtics continue to roll

With Tuesday's win in Manhattan, the Celtics have now won nine straight road games, including recently sweeping a six-game Western Conference road trip.

Boston is rounding into form at exactly the right time, although the Jaylen Brown injury situation is certainly something to keep an eye on.

Brown hasn't looked quite like himself over the last couple of weeks, going in and out of the lineup with knee issues and occasionally having quiet nights like the one in New York.

Still, the Celtics have proven that they are still deep enough to compete for championships even if they aren't at one hundred percent.