On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers continued their winning ways with a second straight road victory over the Houston Rockets. It was a monster game from LeBron James in this one, scoring 30 points on an unbelievable 13-14 from the field, helping guide his team to the victory down the stretch.

After the game, Lakers head coach JJ Redick made a hilarious quip, joking that watching James do what he is at the age of 41 “makes me feel like a loser.”

James then responded to the joking remark.

“If he's a loser, we're all in deep s***,” said James, per Oh No He Didn't on X, formerly Twitter.

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Redick has earned the respect of both the Lakers' players and fanbase over the last couple of seasons at the helm in Los Angeles, guiding the team to the number one seed in the Western Conference a season ago, a spot they currently occupy in the standings in the present day as the 2025-26 season enters its home stretch.

This time around, the Lakers will hope for a better playoff result than the five-game shellacking they received from the Minnesota Timberwolves last year in the postseason, and if their recent play is any indication, Los Angeles could be a very scary opponent come the playoffs this year.

Right now, the Lakers are playing far and away their best defense of the season, featuring James more off the ball so as to conserve energy, and with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves showing improved effort on that end of the floor.

It also helps that the Lakers are on a heater on offense right now, but even when that eventually cools off, they have all the tools they need to throw a scare into the contenders of the Western Conference over the coming months.