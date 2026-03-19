The World Baseball Classic continues to spark debate, particularly surrounding the Team USA roster and criticism of manager Mark DeRosa following a runner-up finish to Venezuela on Tuesday night. However, a recent interview with Philadelphia Phillies reliever Brad Keller adds important context to the ongoing discussion about DeRosa’s bullpen management, as well as a shocking 8–6 loss to Team Italy.

Team USA faced scrutiny after a surprising pool-play loss to Italy, raising questions about strategy and urgency. DeRosa also drew attention for misreading advancement scenarios, further fueling criticism across national media.

Despite the backlash, players inside the clubhouse continue to support the coaching staff. Keller, a key member of the Team USA roster, pointed to workload limitations and spring training conditions as critical factors shaping managerial decisions throughout the tournament.

On Thursday, the Foul Territory TV network posted a clip on X, formerly Twitter, featuring host AJ Pierzynski speaking with Keller about DeRosa’s performance during the recent WBC.

“Mark DeRosa did a great job managing his bullpen guys like Mason Miller and Garrett Whitlock, says Brad Keller.”

Mark DeRosa did a great job managing his bullpen guys like Mason Miller and Garrett Whitlock, says Brad Keller. pic.twitter.com/4RNFbPILDr — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 19, 2026

Article Continues Below

Keller expanded on his comments in the same interview, emphasizing the challenges of managing pitchers in March.

“I feel like they did a really good job with how they managed all of us. Obviously, DeRo has his hands tied with a lot of things—especially because it’s spring training. You want to do right by the players and make sure no one gets hurt and misses the season.”

His remarks underscore how bullpen management in the WBC differs from regular-season strategy. Pitch counts, health considerations, and organizational priorities all play a role in in-game decisions.

As the debate continues, Keller’s perspective offers a direct counterpoint to the prevailing narrative. Amid the World Baseball Classic spotlight, player trust in DeRosa remains a significant part of the story.