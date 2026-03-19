The Washington Commanders still had holes to fill after the first week of free agency. And they’ve tried small deals to help. But here is the Commanders’ seven-round 2026 NFL Draft, according to the Pro Football Focus mock simulator after NFL free agency.

The Commanders enter the draft with needs at wide receiver, defensive line, running back, and safety. The team must improve on the defensive side of the football. And it also needs to find an offensive playmaker in the draft.

According to the PFF mock, the first pick went to the defensive side of the ball.

Round 1, Pick 7: S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

With edge rushing star Rueben Bain Jr. and potential superstar running back Jeremiyah Love both off the board, the Commanders passed on edge rusher David Bailey and wide receiver help.

The reason for the pivot? Downs has the potential for multiple Pro Bowl appearances in his NFL career. He brings that Alpha attitude to the field, according to NFL.com. And that is something the Commanders have lacked on defense for many years.

“Downs is an alpha who brings immense juice on each snap,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “He’s at his best when deployed near the line as a box safety or big nickel back. He’ll gamble a little bit as a run defender. But he makes more than enough disruptive plays near the line of scrimmage to make up for it.

“He’s fluent in man or zone over the first two levels and is rarely fooled by play-action or misdirection. While he’s quick to close and strike underneath, there are hints of caution that prevent him from making more plays on the football. Downs isn’t the biggest, fastest, or most versatile player, but he consistently puts his stamp on games.”

The one thing that stood out in Zierlein’s assessment is that Downs isn’t loaded with top-end speed. That might be a dealbreaker for the Commanders, who want their first draft pick to be fast.

Still, ESPN ranked Downs as the second-best player available in the draft, behind Love.

“(Downs is) an interchangeable safety who plays in the box, over the slot, and deep,” Steve Muench wrote. “He excels at matching up with tight ends, too. Downs closes and recovers well in coverage, with the ability to jump routes. He can also limit production after the catch and fly down the alley in run support. Downs has good stopping power, recording 7.5 tackles for loss in 2024.”

Round 3, Pick 71: DI Domonique Orange, Iowa State

This fills another need. The Commanders added a 6-foot-2, 322-pound space eater to the middle of their defensive line. He ranked No. 18 at his position, but could be a good find in the third round, according to NFL Draft Buzz.

“Orange's value at the next level is straightforward: He can fill a nose tackle role in an odd-front defense and give you honest, dependable reps against the run on early downs,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “His combination of first-step quickness, anchor strength, and length makes him someone who can eat blocks and hold gaps, which frees up linebackers to flow to the football.

“The performance against Iowa in 2025, where he held up against one of the best centers in college football, speaks to what he can do against quality competition at the point of attack.”

However, the downside is real.

“The pass rush limitations go beyond production numbers,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “He lacks counter moves, bull-rush consistency, and closing burst to threaten the pocket, which likely makes him a two-down player unless a staff can develop interior rush ability that hasn't shown up on tape.”

The Commanders passed on wide receiver help with this pick, which would probably be a mistake. Zachariah Branch (Georgia), Antonio Williams (Clemson), and Elijah Sarratt (Indiana) came off the board over the next five picks.

Round 5, Pick 145: LB Taurean York, Texas A&M

The Commanders got free-agent help from Leo Chenal for the middle of their defense. But adding a young player at the linebacker position makes sense here.

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He could be a sleeper pickup, according to NFL.com.

“York is a defensive quarterback who aligns the front and leads by example with all-day urgency,” Zierlein wrote. “He’s compact with thick thighs and good play strength, but struggles to hold up against/shed climbing blocks that find him. His short-area movement is choppy but efficient with quick acceleration to chase outside runs, but he lacks sustained speed.

“He will struggle holding up in man coverage. Linebackers with York’s size/length typically face uphill roster climbs. But his tape appears good enough to warrant a backup role with instant special-teams value.”

Round 6, Pick 186: EDGE Caden Curry, Ohio State

It’s hard to find quality on the edge this late in the draft. But the Commanders took a flier here. It might pay off, according to Bleacher Report.

“Caden Curry is an athletic pass-rusher who is coming off a very productive final season at Ohio State,” Matt Holder wrote. “His combination of quickness, athleticism, and bend should translate to the next level and make him an intriguing early Day 3 developmental pick.

“This past season, Curry experienced a breakout campaign. He ranked second in the Big Ten with 11 sacks, while also collecting 66 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, two passes defended, and a forced fumble. The effort was good enough to earn first-team All-Conference honors.”

Round 6, Pick 208: EDGE George Gumbs Jr., Florida

Still chasing that edge-rusher position, the Commanders went for athleticism. This would actually be a potential steal at this late point in the draft, according to NFL.com.

“Late bloomer with work to do to convert potential into production,” Zierlein wrote. “Gumbs’ attitude and work ethic have propelled him through multiple position changes (WR/TE/Edge) and a successful leap from Northern Illinois to Florida. Everything he does as a run defender and pass rusher should improve with additional technique work.

“He’s tough and competitive versus the run, but the ceiling might be average. As a rusher, he’s collected a catalog of openers and counters but is still working on their setup and execution to get to quarterbacks.”

Round 7, Pick 223: WR Kendrikc Law, Kentucky

Skill players rarely pop from the seventh round. But maybe Law could be a special teams guy. He would have to up his game quite a bit to make an impact on offense, according to NFL.com.

“Law ran a limited route tree, with most of his 2025 targets thrown behind the line,” Zierlein wrote. “Tight hips dull downfield route breaks, and he rarely runs routes at his true speed.”