The Big Dance is here! There is nothing like the NCAA Tournament in the middle of March, watching up to four games at a time on for the first two days. Students at these universities treat their teams playing in the NCAA Tournament like a national holiday; this is the time when fans go crazy.

In 2025, the Florida Gators re-entered the history books with another national championship against Houston, with four No. 1 seeds making it to the Final Four. If you ask the public, most would likely believe that there will be a shake-up this March Madness with a lot of parity at the top of the bracket.

Duke, Michigan, Arizona, and Florida are the four one seeds. As good as they were all season, any team is subject to losing at any time.

With Ohio State and TCU kicking off and Troy vs. Nebraska following, the fans on social media are loving the start of the tournament.

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The first games of the day are off to a crazy start. TCU is up 15 points over Ohio State at the half. That is a shocking score as the Horn Frogs are the 9-seed taking on an 8-seed. This game was expected to be close and down to the wire to get the games off to a perfect start. We will see if the Buckeyes are able to make a comeback.

In the other early game, Nebraska is currently beating Troy by six points as halftime approaches. South Florida and Lousiville is set to begin at 1:30 ET.