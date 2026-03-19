The Big Dance is here! There is nothing like the NCAA Tournament in the middle of March, watching up to four games at a time on for the first two days. Students at these universities treat their teams playing in the NCAA Tournament like a national holiday; this is the time when fans go crazy.

In 2025, the Florida Gators re-entered the history books with another national championship against Houston, with four No. 1 seeds making it to the Final Four. If you ask the public, most would likely believe that there will be a shake-up this March Madness with a lot of parity at the top of the bracket.

Duke, Michigan, Arizona, and Florida are the four one seeds. As good as they were all season, any team is subject to losing at any time.

With Ohio State and TCU kicking off and Troy vs. Nebraska following, the fans on social media are loving the start of the tournament.

They’re here!!! 🏊 The Miami (OH) swim/dive team storms down the bleachers in Speedos, as SMU is about to take a free throw 🤣 Whole crowd goes crazy. The free throw misses.#MiamiOH @WCPO#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/3Ic2zjCecQ — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) March 19, 2026

🚨 THIS IS NOT A DRILL 🚨 MARCH MADNESS IS UNDERWAY! pic.twitter.com/yNTaLVAuSl — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 19, 2026

March Madness is here pic.twitter.com/GyKpHxhZ9e — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) March 19, 2026

Happy first day of March Madness to those that celebrate pic.twitter.com/OroiZpu3C2 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 19, 2026

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Welcome back to March Madness… Aura Khan pic.twitter.com/ma5ocy9oAC — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 11, 2026

Dear America, Give your families a big hug tonight and tell them that you look forward to catching up with them on April 7th. This is your official "get out of social obligations" note for the next 2.5 weeks. Sincerely, JR — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 19, 2026

The game has begun and, boy oh boy, the Miami fans are LOCKED IN.

March Madness brings VIBES to Oxford.@WCPO https://t.co/2MUDwLkpPi pic.twitter.com/em39NS8MKU — Sean DeLancey (@SeanDeLanceyTV) March 19, 2026

The first games of the day are off to a crazy start. TCU is up 15 points over Ohio State at the half. That is a shocking score as the Horn Frogs are the 9-seed taking on an 8-seed. This game was expected to be close and down to the wire to get the games off to a perfect start. We will see if the Buckeyes are able to make a comeback.

In the other early game, Nebraska is currently beating Troy by six points as halftime approaches. South Florida and Lousiville is set to begin at 1:30 ET.