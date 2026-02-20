Jaylen Brown's All-Star weekend was marred by an incident in his home. The Boston Celtics All-Star hosted an event at his place in Beverly Hills. However, the police shut down the event after an incorrect report about the nature of the party. Brown expressed his frustration in the incident, going so far as to call out the Beverley Hills PD when they made a statement.

Now, Brown is seemingly prepared to take further action. In a recent interview with Andscape, the Celtics guard said that he's considering taking legal action against Beverley Hills PD after the incident during All-Star Weekend.

“I'm not a legality type of pursuing guy, but you embarrassed my brand and my team. And I think that is unfair,” Brown told Marc J. Spears and Andscape. “And for you to continue to tell untruths in your apology statement, I feel offended by it. I will circle back with my team this weekend, and we will make a decision.”

The event, which was done to promote Brown's performance brand 741Performance, was shut down after an event permit for said gathering was rejected. However, the Celtics star reiterated that the event did not require a permit, as it was a private, invitation-only event instead of a public event. Brown expressed his frustration at the aftermath of the event, saying that the Beverley Hills PD lied about some parts of the incident.

“I wanted to enjoy myself, and I felt that got taken away,” Brown told reporters. “I was embarrassed. If it happened to me, I'm sure it happened to a bunch of people in the past. I look at it like that. There are probably a bunch of people that don't scream, falls on deaf fears, which is unfortunate. I'm not sure what the conclusion is. … Even the statement that they put out, they included some stuff that wasn't true, even in the apology.

Brown was selected for his fifth All-Star Game this year, all with the Celtics. The star forward is averaging 29.3 points per game as he's propelled Boston to second place in the Eastern Conference. Even without Jayson Tatum, Boston is gearing up for another postseason appearance.