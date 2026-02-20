If you’re a Golden State Warriors fan, you might want to look away. If you’re a Boston Celtics fan, you’re probably already halfway through a celebratory dance.

The Boston Celtics turned the Chase Center into a personal playground Thursday night, dismantling the Golden State Warriors in a performance that felt less like a basketball game and more like a statement. Heading into the fourth quarter with a massive 102-75 lead, the Celtics proved that even without superstar Jayson Tatum, they are still the most serious threat in the league.

With Tatum sidelined due to Achilles surgery recovery, other members of the Boston Celtics stepped up in a big way. Jaylen Brown led the charge with a blazing 21 points on 9-of-16 shooting, while Payton Prichard followed closely with 18 points. Sam Hauser also added to the mix with a 14-point game.

The internet, as expected, had zero chill as the lead ballooned.

“Ever since that finals loss in 22 they’re taking every game against the Warriors personal. Beat them by 52 Then 40 Now this,” one fan noted on X. Another pointed out the historical trend: “For the third consecutive season, the Celtics have opened up a 30+ point lead against the Warriors.”

Article Continues Below

The lack of gravity on the floor for the Golden State Warriors was glaring. Without Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, the Warriors' offense looked stagnant and overmatched. One fan summed up the misery perfectly: “The Warriors are terrible. It’s very funny to watch the Celtics run them out of the building. Obviously they’re missing Curry and Butler, but if this is what they have around them, they were not going on a run.”

I hope Steve Kerr knows it’s his fault that for the rest of his tenure as a Warriors coach, the Boston Celtics will do everything in their power to embarrass him. pic.twitter.com/bSKgwlkBbZ — CelticsUnite (@CelticsUnite18) February 20, 2026

Beautiful basketball from the Boston Celtics. @CLNSMedia pic.twitter.com/vzaGyhJ5LY — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) February 20, 2026

Through three quarters: – 102 points

– 29 team assists (6 from season-high)

– Jaylen Brown triple double

– 10 players with 5+ points

– 29-point lead And this team is adding Jayson Tatum in a couple of weeks Be afraid @NBA pic.twitter.com/Z5x6BR7xKg — SleeperCeltics (@SleeperCeltics) February 20, 2026

As the Celtics began pulling their starters early, the disrespect was palpable. “Celtics are embarrassing the Warriors so bad they're throwing OFF THE HEEZY passes,” joked another user.

The Boston Celtics (36-19) continue to look like the class of the Eastern Conference. For the Warriors, it’s back to the drawing board as they struggle to stay in the Play-In mix.