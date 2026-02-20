The Boston Celtics have been one of the most surprising teams in the NBA this season. As they return to action Thursday night against the Golden State Warriors Thursday night following the All-Star break, they are in second place in the Eastern Conference with a 35-19 record.

“I’m trying to come back … I don't know if that's the case."@ChrisBHaynes has the latest from injured Celtics star Jayson Tatum about if he'll return this season. pic.twitter.com/mAYfrbpcux — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) February 20, 2026

While they are 5.5 games behind the first-place Detroit Pistons, the Celtics look like they could be a dangerous team in the postseason. Jaylen Brown, Payton Pritchard and Derrick White have been leading the offense for head coach Joe Mazzulla and the team defense has been solid most nights. The fact that they are playing so well without All-Star Jayson Tatum has been something of a shocker to many basketball observers.

Tatum has been out all year after suffering an Achilles injury in last year's playoff loss to the New York Knicks. His rehab has gone well and he has returned to practice. However, he is not sure if or when he will be able to return. There has been some talk that Tatum will be able to return to the Celtics at some point during the season and give the team a boost in the playoffs, but Tatum does not want to rush into anything before he is ready.

He spoke with NBA insider Chris Haynes, and said he is making every effort he can to return. “I'm trying to come back and I am doing everything I can to come back,” Tatum said, per Haynes. “I just don't know if I can.”

If Tatum can return to the Celtics and take part in the playoffs, that would improve Boston's chances for making a long run in the postseason.