NBA 2K26 Season 5 has arrived, with new MyTEAM and MyCAREER rewards for all players to potentially earn. A brand new season also means a brand new Pro Pass, which players can buy it to unlock even more content. Overall, the game features 80 total free rewards, 40 for MyCAREER, and 40 for MyTEAM. Therefore, we listed all rewards (including the Pro Pass) below.

NBA 2K26 Season 5 – All MyCAREER & MyTEAM Rewards

The following NBA 2K26 MyTEAM and MyCAREER Season 5 rewards are for New-Gen Platforms – PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

LEVEL MyCAREER MyTEAM Premium Pass 1 Season 5 Tee Diamond V.J. Edgecombe ‘MVP' Teammote 2 30 Min 2XP Coin College Franchise Cards 2,500 VC 3 Rainbow Ball Trail 2 Ascension Picks Neon Skull Facepaint 4 University of Kansas Game Day Bundle Praying Man Indicator 92+ OVR Premium Pack 5 Boosted REC Leg Sleeve (5% Rep Bonus) Season 5 Diamond Player Pack 2,500 VC 6 Tier 3 Boosted Accessory (5% Rep Bonus) 120 Min 2XP Coin Gold Grillz 7 Season 5 Basketball 3 Ascension Picks 4x 60 MIN 2XP Coins (MyTEAM) 8 Praying Man Indicator 5x ‘Double MT' Game Changer Cards 2,500 VC 9 The Ohio State University Game Day Bundle 5,000 MT Crews Bundle

10 Tier 2 ‘Takeover Surge' Badge Perk Pink Diamond Marvin Bagley III 10 Ascension Picks 11 University of Florida Game Day Bundle Season 5 Ball & Uniforms 2,500 VC 12 Demon Green Release 4 Ascension Picks ‘Sparty' – Michigan State University Mascot + Game Day Bundle 13 Emotes Package #1 Bronze Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) 95+ OVR Premium Option Pack 14 University of Kentucky Game Day Bundle 60 Min 2XP Coin 2,500 VC 15 Tier 1 ‘Takeover Surge' Badge Perk Season 5 Pink Diamond Player Pack 60x Skill Boosts (10 Games) 16 Tier 2 Boosted Accessory (10% Rep Bonus) Silver Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) 5x ‘Make it Shine' Game Changer Cards 17 60 Min 2XP Coin 5,000 MT 2,500 VC 18 Quadcopter 5 Ascension Picks 45x Gatorade Boosts (15 Games) 19 ‘Champ' Dallas Mavericks Mascot Gold Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) 95+ OVR Wild Gems Pack

20 Tier 2 ‘Max +1' Badge Perk Galaxy Opal Jason Williams 2,500 VC 21 University of Michigan Game Day Bundle 60 Min 2XP Coin Rooster Head 22 30x Skill Boosts (5 Games) Demon Green Release 4x 60 MIN 2XP Coins (MyTEAM) 23 Badge Elevator: Instant +3 Level Boost 3x Hall of Fame Badges 2,500 VC 24 ‘Money Dance' Teammote 6 Ascension Picks 60x Skill Boosts (10 Games) 25 Tier 1 ‘Max +1' Badge Perk Season 5 Galaxy Opal Player Pack Legend Badge Option Pack (Pick 3) 26 60 Min 2XP Coin 5,000 MT 2,500 VC 27 Tier 1 Boosted Accessory (15% Rep Bonus) 7 Ascension Picks 6x 30 MIN 2XP Coins (MyCAREER) 28 Emotes Package #2 Dark Matter Larry Brown Coach Card 97+ OVR Premium Pack 29 Rainbow Beaded Braids Hairstyle 120 Min 2XP Coin 2,500 VC

30 Tier 2 ‘Max +2' Badge Perk Dark Matter Richard Hamilton ‘Jonathan The Husky' – UConn Mascot + Game Day Bundle 31 University of Texas Game Day Bundle Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) 10 Ascension Picks 32 Season 5 Quarterzip 10,000 MT 5,000 VC 33 Heart Eyes Season 5 Galaxy Opal Player Pack 6x 30 MIN 2XP Coins (MyCAREER) 34 Boosted REC Armsleeve (15% Rep Bonus) 8 Ascension Picks 25,000 MT 35 Tier 1 ‘Max +2' Badge Perk 100 OVR Breanna Stewart 5,000 VC 36 University of North Carolina Game Day Bundle 10 Ascension Picks Motion Capture Suit 37 ‘Joe Bruin' UCLA Mascot + Game Day Bundle 2x Legend Badges Season 5 Galaxy Opal Player Option Pack 38 120 Min 2XP Coin 10,000 MT 10,000 VC 39 Game Breaker Gear 50 Coach Points Game Breaker Gear: Prime

40 +1 Cap Breaker 100 OVR Draymond Green Pro Pass 100 OVR Draymond Green

Article Continues Below

Overall, that includes all rewards for NBA 2K26 Season 5 for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER.

To level up your Season Pass, play game MyTEAM or MyCAREER games to earn progress for both paths. If you're new to the series, 2K25 uses a shared-progression system where you earn rewards on both tracks, even if you only prefer to play one of these modes. Furthermore, use Double XP coins to level up faster whenever possible. We wish you all the best of luck in earning all the rewards before the season ends.

Furthermore, 2K26 also does allow players to buy level skips with real money. While we recommend saving your hard-earned cash, the option does remain available. Furthermore, Season 5 offers a new Pro Pass and Hall of Fame Pass, the latter which offers some level skips and more.

The theme of Season 5 is College Basketball. 16 NCAA Powerhouse programs will be represented in Season 5 in various ways. Firstly, MyTEAM Players can acquire new player cards of NBA and WNBA stars donning their college jerseys. MyCAREER players can rep their favorite teams by acquiring school bundles in the season pass. It's all arrived just in time for March Madness next month.

Additionally, check out the patch notes for the NBA 2K26 Season 5 update. Overall, expect tons of new content throughout the season as we get closer to the NBA Finals. We hope you enjoy Season 5 while it lasts!

Lastly, for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.