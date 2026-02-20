NBA 2K26 Season 5 has arrived, with new MyTEAM and MyCAREER rewards for all players to potentially earn. A brand new season also means a brand new Pro Pass, which players can buy it to unlock even more content. Overall, the game features 80 total free rewards, 40 for MyCAREER, and 40 for MyTEAM. Therefore, we listed all rewards (including the Pro Pass) below.

NBA 2K26 Season 5 – All MyCAREER & MyTEAM Rewards

The following NBA 2K26 MyTEAM and MyCAREER Season 5 rewards are for New-Gen Platforms – PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

LEVELMyCAREER MyTEAM Premium Pass
1Season 5 TeeDiamond V.J. Edgecombe‘MVP' Teammote
230 Min 2XP CoinCollege Franchise Cards2,500 VC
3Rainbow Ball Trail2 Ascension PicksNeon Skull Facepaint
4University of Kansas Game Day BundlePraying Man Indicator92+ OVR Premium Pack
5Boosted REC Leg Sleeve (5% Rep Bonus)Season 5 Diamond Player Pack2,500 VC
6Tier 3 Boosted Accessory (5% Rep Bonus)120 Min 2XP CoinGold Grillz
7Season 5 Basketball3 Ascension Picks4x 60 MIN 2XP Coins (MyTEAM)
8Praying Man Indicator5x ‘Double MT' Game Changer Cards2,500 VC
9The Ohio State University Game Day Bundle5,000 MTCrews Bundle
10Tier 2 ‘Takeover Surge' Badge PerkPink Diamond Marvin Bagley III10 Ascension Picks
11University of Florida Game Day BundleSeason 5 Ball & Uniforms2,500 VC
12Demon Green Release4 Ascension Picks‘Sparty' – Michigan State University Mascot + Game Day Bundle
13Emotes Package #1Bronze Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)95+ OVR Premium Option Pack
14University of Kentucky Game Day Bundle60 Min 2XP Coin2,500 VC
15Tier 1 ‘Takeover Surge' Badge PerkSeason 5 Pink Diamond Player Pack60x Skill Boosts (10 Games)
16Tier 2 Boosted Accessory (10% Rep Bonus)Silver Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)5x ‘Make it Shine' Game Changer Cards
1760 Min 2XP Coin5,000 MT2,500 VC
18Quadcopter5 Ascension Picks45x Gatorade Boosts (15 Games)
19‘Champ' Dallas Mavericks MascotGold Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)95+ OVR Wild Gems Pack
20Tier 2 ‘Max +1' Badge PerkGalaxy Opal Jason Williams2,500 VC
21University of Michigan Game Day Bundle60 Min 2XP CoinRooster Head
2230x Skill Boosts (5 Games)Demon Green Release4x 60 MIN 2XP Coins (MyTEAM)
23Badge Elevator: Instant +3 Level Boost3x Hall of Fame Badges2,500 VC
24‘Money Dance' Teammote6 Ascension Picks60x Skill Boosts (10 Games)
25Tier 1 ‘Max +1' Badge PerkSeason 5 Galaxy Opal Player PackLegend Badge Option Pack (Pick 3)
2660 Min 2XP Coin5,000 MT2,500 VC
27Tier 1 Boosted Accessory (15% Rep Bonus)7 Ascension Picks6x 30 MIN 2XP Coins (MyCAREER)
28Emotes Package #2Dark Matter Larry Brown Coach Card97+ OVR Premium Pack
29Rainbow Beaded Braids Hairstyle120 Min 2XP Coin2,500 VC
30Tier 2 ‘Max +2' Badge PerkDark Matter Richard Hamilton‘Jonathan The Husky' – UConn Mascot + Game Day Bundle
31University of Texas Game Day BundleHall of Fame Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)10 Ascension Picks
32Season 5 Quarterzip10,000 MT5,000 VC
33Heart EyesSeason 5 Galaxy Opal Player Pack6x 30 MIN 2XP Coins (MyCAREER)
34Boosted REC Armsleeve (15% Rep Bonus)8 Ascension Picks25,000 MT
35Tier 1 ‘Max +2' Badge Perk100 OVR Breanna Stewart5,000 VC
36University of North Carolina Game Day Bundle10 Ascension PicksMotion Capture Suit
37‘Joe Bruin' UCLA Mascot + Game Day Bundle2x Legend BadgesSeason 5 Galaxy Opal Player Option Pack
38120 Min 2XP Coin10,000 MT10,000 VC
39Game Breaker Gear50 Coach PointsGame Breaker Gear: Prime
40+1 Cap Breaker100 OVR Draymond GreenPro Pass 100 OVR Draymond Green
Overall, that includes all rewards for NBA 2K26 Season 5 for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER.

To level up your Season Pass, play game MyTEAM or MyCAREER games to earn progress for both paths. If you're new to the series, 2K25 uses a shared-progression system where you earn rewards on both tracks, even if you only prefer to play one of these modes. Furthermore, use Double XP coins to level up faster whenever possible. We wish you all the best of luck in earning all the rewards before the season ends.

Furthermore, 2K26 also does allow players to buy level skips with real money. While we recommend saving your hard-earned cash, the option does remain available. Furthermore, Season 5 offers a new Pro Pass and Hall of Fame Pass, the latter which offers some level skips and more.

The theme of Season 5 is College Basketball. 16 NCAA Powerhouse programs will be represented in Season 5 in various ways. Firstly, MyTEAM Players can acquire new player cards of NBA and WNBA stars donning their college jerseys. MyCAREER players can rep their favorite teams by acquiring school bundles in the season pass. It's all arrived just in time for March Madness next month.

Additionally, check out the patch notes for the NBA 2K26 Season 5 update. Overall, expect tons of new content throughout the season as we get closer to the NBA Finals. We hope you enjoy Season 5 while it lasts!

Lastly, for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints.