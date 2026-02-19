SAN FRANCISCO – If you'd told Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis, during their championship run with the Boston Celtics, that they'd find themselves together on the Golden State Warriors, they would not have believed you.

“If somebody said while we're in Boston, that this was going to be the scenario,” Porzingis said. “Who would believe this? But this is how it works out. And obviously, you know, we expected Boston to have some changes with the money stuff. But yeah, it's gonna be weird, especially this first game back against Boston.”

With the Celtics in town, Porzingis and Horford will be reunited with the team they helped lead to an NBA title only two years ago. For two players who loved the city, loved their teammates, and loved their time in the iconic green and white jerseys, it will be an emotional affair, not only for themselves but also for their families.

After the Warriors' first full scrimmage since the All-Star break, Horford expressed how excited he is to see all of his former teammates and coaches.

“For me, it's a lot of excitement,” Horford said. And, you know, my son Ian's been raving about seeing a lot of the guys and seeing a lot of the coaches. The whole thing is just, you know, it'll be cool… It's been different for us, but it's been good. It's been good for him, and it's been good for us as a family.”

How the Celtics have fared since Horford and Porzingis' departure

Like Horford and Porzingis' unlikely reunion in Golden State, the Celtics' season thus far has also been quite the surprise. With Jayson Tatum rehabbing his torn Achilles, the Celtics sacrificing Porzingis and Jrue Holiday by trading their massive salaries to get under the second apron, and the steady veteran Horford departing in free agency, this year was supposed to be a gap year for Boston to lick its wounds and reset.

Instead, the C's sit at 35-19 on the season, near the top of the East at second in the conference. Just where they were a year ago. And the year before that. This is a surprise to all the pundits and analysts who predicted a semi-tank. But for Horford, the Celtics' unexpected success isn't much of a surprise.

“No,” Horford answered when asked if Boston's success this season has surprised him. “Because of Joe [Mazzulla] and the culture that has been established in Boston. Probably the most surprising part has been the growth of Mimi [Neemias Queta] and Jordan Walsh. They have really taken huge steps in their development, and how they're playing and how they're impacting winning.”

In Tatum's absence, Jaylen Brown has emerged as a true number-one option, averaging a career-high 29.3 points per game. And in the holes left behind by Porzingis, Horford, and Holiday, their youth has stepped up. Queta, Walsh, Payton Pritchard, Baylor Scheierman, Luka Garza, the guys who'd watch their powerhouse team thunder on as they sat on the bench, have become the backbone of the Celtics' depth.

“But overall, it is kind of expected,” Horford continued, pointing to the expectation of winning inherent for one of the NBA's most historic franchises. “I just think that Brad [Stevens] and Joe have done such a good job over there. And it's something that's consistent, so I am not surprised.”

Article Continues Below

Al Horford talked about what it’ll be like to face his old Boston Celtics tomorrow tonight: “It’s a lot of excitement. My son Ian's been raving about, seeing a lot of the guys and seeing a lot of the coaches.” Emphasized he’s not surprised about their success this season. pic.twitter.com/LjdZPwIjmK — Kenzo Fukuda (@kenzofuku) February 19, 2026

The emotions of the Celtics reunion

Reunions in the NBA aren't always heartfelt. But for players like Horford and Porzingis, who did as much as they did for a team like Boston, this particular reunion will be special for both sides. As they prepare for the many hugs and daps and high-fives and conversations they'll have with their old team tomorrow, Porzingis reflected on his short but fruitful time in Boston.

“I knew… going to Boston. It was going to be like championship expectations,” Porzingis said, explaining the pressure of playing for a franchise as historic as Boston's. “It's something every player strives [for], to be in that position… and we did it once. The second year didn't work out perfectly, but yeah, we had our time out there and enjoyed every moment of it. And at the end, we accomplished the big objective.

“And you know how much I love playing there. Just everything. The organization, the front office, playing in the TD Garden, the floor, the color. It's an iconic franchise, so it will always be a part of my memory as a special time.”

It's only part one of the Celtics reunion, as the Warriors will still have to travel to Boston later this season, where they will get their due from the rambunctious Celtic fanbase. Not to mention, this matchup could be Porzingis' debut in a Golden State uniform as he's been rehabbing his Achilles tendenitis all through the break. Porzingis is listed as questionable but feels optimistic about his chances to get on the floor.

Nonetheless, it's an exciting moment for the two big men.

“It's exciting for me, just from the standpoint that I used to see a lot of people that I care about and will compete on the court,” Horford said. “And that goes on. And then, after being able to catch up in a way with a lot of people. It's just very special to me.”