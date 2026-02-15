On Sunday evening, the NBA All-Star game will take place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, and Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is among the starters for the game. Coming into this weekend, there has been immense talk about the perceived lack of effort that players have given in recent All-Star games, with fans hoping that this year will be different.

One idea that has been proposed to spice up the All-Star weekend is the implementation of a one-on-one tournament between the players, and recently, Brown got 100% real on his excitement for that hypothetical event.

“There’s some people that’s here this weekend that I would love to challenge. All of them. Luka (Doncic), Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander), (Jalen) Brunson, Donovan (Mitchell). I’d challenge all them guys one-on-one,” said Brown, per Noa Dalzell of CelticsBlog on X, formerly Twitter.

While Brown might be excited for that challenge, it wouldn't appear that enough players are in order for the NBA to seriously consider making the one-on-one tournament a reality, as players are increasingly concerned about their brands, as well as the damage that a potential loss to a fellow star might do.

Still, Brown has long been known as a true competitor in the NBA today, having tried to help resurrect the dunk contest a couple of years ago by becoming the lone All-Star in recent memory to take part in the event.

The Celtics star has been playing at a borderline MVP level for Boston so far this year, helping the team perform far above expectations in the Eastern Conference despite playing without injured superstar Jayson Tatum, although there are rumblings that a Tatum return could come sooner rather than later.

In any case, the first of the four 12-minute All-Star games is slated to tip off on Sunday at 5:00 pm ET from the Intuit Dome.