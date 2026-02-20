Jaylen Brown isn't ready to turn the page just yet. Despite the Beverly Hills Police Department issuing a formal apology for shutting down his “741 Performance” brand launch during NBA All-Star Weekend, the Boston Celtics star forward made it clear that a public “sorry” doesn't fix the bottom line.

Brown took to social media to vent his frustrations, tagging the department while highlighting the lasting impact of the incident.

“Thank you for apology @BeverlyHillsPD but Damage is already done and I can’t recreate that moment again,” Brown posted. “And what about resources / partners lost? In a moment that was supposed to be celebrated you embarrassed me and my brand.”

The confrontation occurred on Feb. 14, when officers arrived at the luxury retail corridor to disperse a crowd gathered for Brown’s event. The department cited safety concerns and a lack of proper permitting, but the move immediately drew backlash from fans and Brown’s camp, who viewed it as an overreach.

While the off-court drama simmered, the reigning Finals MVP tried to keep his focus on the hardwood. During the 2026 NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles, the Boston Celtics cornerstone put up a respectable line, though the distraction of the weekend clearly loomed large. Brown finished the mid-season classic with 18 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists, shooting 7-of-13 from the field in 22 minutes of action.

For Brown, this isn't just about a party getting crashed; it’s about business. The “741” brand represents his latest venture into the performance and wellness space, and the All-Star platform was supposed to be its massive coming-out party. By shutting it down, Brown argues, the city didn't just kill the vibe; they killed potential revenue and partnership opportunities.

The NBA All-Star Weekend is typically a time for celebration, but for Jaylen Brown, it’s leaving a bitter taste. As the Celtics gear up for a deep playoff run, Brown seems intent on holding the BHPD accountable for more than just a ruined Saturday night.