The Boston Celtics are taking the Golden State Warriors to the woodshed Thursday at Chase Center in San Francisco, with Payton Pritchard adding more to the incredible evening his team is having.

Pritchard moved up on the franchise's all-time 3-pointers list, surpassing the legendary Ray Allen for the No. 6 spot, via Boston coverage manager Taylor Snow.

The former Oregon Ducks star Pritchard entered the Warriors game with 797 3-pointers in his NBA career with Boston, needing just one to tie Allen on the franchise list.

The 28-year-old Prichard has played all his years in the NBA in Celtics colors, and he's developed into one of the more reliable offensive weapons of the team.

With Jayson Tatum still out with an injury, Pritchard has seen increased playing time and rewarded Boston with it by providing consistent scoring, mostly as a starter. Through his first 53 games in the 2025-26 NBA season, Prichard averaged 17.2 points (career-high), 4.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists, while knocking down 2.6 3-pointers per outing.

Opposing defense has given more attention to Pritchard amid the absence of Tatum. Bbut he's still coming through with consistent numbers on offense for the Celtics, who remain one of the best teams in the league despite Tatum's injury.

Pritchard, whose current contract with Boston will not expire until the summer of 2028, can continue compiling more 3-point shots. Right above him on the list is Marcus Smart, who drained a total of 911 3-pointers as a Celtic.

Paul Pierce is the Boston franchise's all-time leader in 3-pointers made with 1,823 to his name.