Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown blasted the Beverly Hills police department for shutting down a panel he hosted during All-Star weekend on Saturday. After Sunday's game, Brown dismissed a statement released by BHPD during his postgame media availability, per ESPN.'s Baxter Holmes.

“I'm offended by Beverly Hills by the statement they put out, like we applied for something and didn't get it, and we did it anyway [and] we were insubordinate,” Brown said after the NBA All-Star Game. “I know how to follow the rules. I'm smart enough to follow the guidelines. It just seemed like somebody didn't want whatever we had going on to go on because out of everybody that was doing something, it seemed like I was the only one that gets shut down.”

Brown claims the event was a quiet one, filled with fans, social media influencers, and NBA players, such as the Celtics All-Star forward.

Brown didn't hold back while calling out Beverly Hills' police on his X, formerly Twitter.

“Beverly Hills is so trash I’m offended had a great panel about the future of culture with great guest people worked hard for this how dare yall,” he wrote.

“For a little more context, the police came to shut down Jaylen Brown’s panel in Beverly Hills around 7 PM, claiming he didn’t file the proper permit,” reported Daniel Donabedian of ClutchPoints on X.

“I know I play for the Celtics, and I know we’re in LA. But hey, I didn’t think y’all would do me like this,” said Brown, via a video he posted on social media of himself interacting with the police who were sent to the event.

Article Continues Below

Beverly Hills PD's statement regarding Celtics' Jaylen Brown

Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown revealed plenty at All-Star weekend, including a potential career opportunity with UFC, and how his event was unexpectedly shut down by Beverly Hills police. The following statement about Brown's event was issued by BHPD, per The Boston Globe's Gary Washburn.

“On Saturday, February 14, the Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) responded to an event taking place at a private residence in the Trousdale neighborhood of the City. An event permit had been applied for and denied by the City due to previous violations associated with events at the address,” the statement read.

“Despite the fact that the permit was denied, organizers still chose to proceed with inviting hundreds of guests, knowing that it was not allowed to occur. BHPD responded and shut down the unpermitted event.”

Brown denied this account by the Beverly Hills police department, and maintains that he feels he was targeted by the city's police.