In a season where some thought the Boston Celtics would have a down year, they are still one of the top teams in the league without their star player, Jayson Tatum. One of the reasons for that is the play of Jaylen Brown, who should be in MVP conversations for the season he is having.

Brown has also found a way to leverage other things this season outside of basketball, with one of them being live streaming. Through that, he's shown people a different side of himself, while also enjoying other things in his life.

During All-Star weekend, Brown was asked about the idea of getting into MMA, and apparently, he's already spoken to Dana White about the opportunity, according to ESPN's Brett Okamoto.

“To be honest, I've toyed with this and I've talked to some people,” Brown said. “Maybe post part of my career, I'd love to partake in something like UFC or even boxing. I've talked to Dana White about some stuff, but we'll see as things go on. We'll see.”

Brown has Muay Thai training, so he's not too far from MMA. It would not be a surprise at some point if Brown finds his way in the ring in some capacity, whether it's for one of his streams or an actual match.

As of now, that may not be the best move during the season, and it's obvious he has bigger goals to chase on the court. The Celtics are in good standing before the second half of the season, and they could find themselves making a run in the playoffs.

There is also the possibility that Jayson Tatum returns, as he continues to check off the boxes for his rehab. He recently took part in the Maine Celtics' practice, and it will be interesting to see what other steps he has to take in order to return to play.