On Sunday night in Los Angeles, the Boston Celtics silenced the home crowd with a convincing 111-89 win over the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. The victory improved Boston to 37-19, second in the East, and completed a 2-0 season sweep of Los Angeles.

With 32 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and three steals, Jaylen Brown carried Boston behind his back as the team shot 48.2% from the floor. Through 51 games this season, Brown is averaging 29.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game on 48.1% shooting, all career highs in scoring and rebounding.

Following the game, four-time MVP LeBron James publicly endorsed Brown's MVP candidacy.

“This whole MVP thing, I don't understand why his name is not getting talked about some as well,” James said. “Like, nobody gave them a shot to start the season. And he's averaging what, 30? Just under 30? It's a popularity contest sometimes, I tell you.”

The Celtics have been without Jayson Tatum all season due to a torn Achilles, with Jrue Holiday, Al Horford, and Kristaps Porzingis no longer on the roster. Tatum is not expected back until at least March.

James praised Brown for providing stability to the revamped roster while simultaneously improving his own output.

“I think he just used the motivation of a lot of people just saying that they're going to have a down year,” said James. “The whole championship team pretty much is kind of revamped, and he used it as motivation to keep them afloat. They're playing great basketball, and it's because of him and the rest of those guys. He's taken that next step.”

Brown has taken on an expanded leadership role, helping keep Boston among the conference's elite despite the overhaul. Additions such as Nikola Vucevic have supported the rotation, but Brown's production has driven the results.

Earlier this month, Brown and James were All-Star teammates on the USA Stripes squad, where they revisited a rookie-year exchange in which James told Brown he would become an All-Star.

Their relationship previously drew attention during the 2024 Las Vegas Summer League, when Brown questioned Bronny James' pro readiness.

“Our relationship has been pretty respectful, besides the s— he said about Bronny at summer league,” James remarked about Brown on Sunday. “But other than that, other than that we've been all right.”

Brown later spoke about Bronny in a social media post.

“It's a flex to have your son alongside you in the NBA. … Bronny has all the tools around him to be successful. I look forward to watching his growth.”

James said he and Brown “will be all right.”

“I think he went on social media and said something about it,” James said. “It's all good, but Bronny's got a long way to go, but that's another story. But the kid, I mean, listen, JB is doing [great]. S—, he's playing great basketball, man.”

Before Sunday's matchup, former NBA star Tracy McGrady also weighed in, asserting that as currently constructed, the Celtics can reach the Eastern Conference Finals with Brown leading at an MVP level. While it might sound daring from McGrady, Boston has stayed competitive despite roster changes. The Celtics are undoubtedly a threat in the East and a contender for the title.