The Detroit Lions said goodbye to one of their key offensive players, as they traded David Montgomery to the Houston Texans. There were rumors that Montgomery wanted to go to a team where he'd have a bigger role, and the Texans will be the team that can help him get what he wants.

That won't change the impact Montgomery had on the Lions over the past few seasons, and he was a part of one of the best backfield duos with Jahmyr Gibbs. Not only that, but the city of Detroit showed a lot of love to him while he was a part of the team.

Following the trade, Montgomery wrote an emotional message to Detroit.

“It's hard to find the right words for a goodbye like this,” Montgomery wrote. “Detroit has never just been a location to me – it's been a community. And you all have been more than supporters or a team. You've been steady hands, loud cheers, honest feedback, and quiet strength when I needed it most.

“You believed in me when things were uncertain. You stood beside me through challenges. You showed up – consistently, fiercely, unapologetically. There is something special about the people here. The resilience. The loyalty. The way you don't just support someone – you ride with them. I have felt that from each of you, and 1 will never take that lightly.”

Montgomery ended his message by saying that the city of Detroit will always be with him, no matter what he does for the remainder of his career.

“Everything I do next carries a piece of Detroit with it. The work ethic. The edge. The heart. Thank you for trusting me. Thank you for pushing me. Thank you for walking this chapter with me,” Montgomery wrote.

There's no doubt that Lions fans will be keeping up with Montgomery and hoping the best for him in the future.