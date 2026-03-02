The Chicago White Sox have been aggressive all offseason, adding numerous pieces to their roster. However, Andrew Benintendi is still locked in in left field.

That is of course when he is healthy. Benintendi was scratched from Friday's spring training matchup due to right side soreness. However, it doesn't appear that the outfielder is dealing with anything long-term. Benintendi said he'd be playing if it was the regular season. And it won't take much longer until he returns to spring training action, via Scott Merkin of MLB.com.

“Andrew Benintendi took swings yesterday and plans to do so again today,” Merkin wrote. “Said he would be playing if it was regular season, but no reason to rush things on March 2. He should be back after Wednesday's off-day.”

The White Sox will be keeping close tabs on Benintendi's injury. But in spring training, they don't want to risk anything with their veteran outfielder. His removal on Friday may have been due to abundance of caution. But it now looks like the time off was all Benintendi needed.

What the White Sox need is for the outfielder to continue his 20 home run streak. While he could still be a bit more consistent at the plate, Benintendi has hit 40 bombs and driven in 127 runs over the last two seasons. He may not be the player he once was, but Chicago will take that in the middle of their lineup.

The White Sox are undergoing a bit of a youth resurgence when it comes to that lineup with players like Kyle Teel, Chase Meidroth and Colson Montgomery. More will be on the way, and free agent signee Munetaka Murakami is sure to bring a thumb.

Chicago's first order of business is ensuring Benintendi is healthy. But once he is back on the field, the White Sox will need him to be a strong veteran presence in their growing lineup.