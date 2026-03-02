The Cleveland Browns got involved in some trades at the start of the week, as they acquired Tytus Howard from the Houston Texans in exchange for a fifth-round pick. Howard was going into the final season of his contract and was set to make $18 million in salary and bonuses.

With the Browns set to have several offensive linemen hitting the free agency market, acquiring Howard was big for the team as they try to build a new and improved unit up front. This is also good news for the Browns' offense, as Howard was solid at left guard for the Texans last season, and could help in run and pass blocking.

There is still uncertainty on who will be the starting quarterback for the Browns when the season starts, and there will be a competition in training camp to see who gets the nod. Before they get to that moment, they'll need to continue to improve the talent around the quarterback.

The next trade the Browns need to make after acquiring Howard is for a wide receiver. The one name that has popped up for teams that need a receiver is Chris Olave from the New Orleans Saints.

The Browns should trade for Chris Olave

Article Continues Below

After a 2024 season that was filled with injuries, Olave came back this past season and reminded everyone of what he could do. He finished with 1o0 receptions, 1,161 yards, nine touchdowns, and was a key part of the Saints offense this season. Some may be wondering why the Saints would want to trade him, but it's obvious they're going into a new direction with the team, and gaining assets may mean more to them at this point.

At the same time, Olave may want to go somewhere he has a better chance of competing, and though the Browns don't have much of an argument in that conversation, their present situation looks better than the Saints'.

If the Browns could trade for someone like Olave, he would instantly be the top receiver on the team. He could make a nice 1-2 punch with Jerry Jeudy as the other receiver, and the Browns could have some reliable options on the field.

The only thing is that the Browns would have to act fast on a trade, because they could find themselves in a bidding war with other teams trying to acquire him. Another team that has been rumored to be looking for a receiver is the Philadelphia Eagles, and Howie Roseman is known for doing whatever it takes to make a trade.