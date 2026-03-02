International sports featuring the best players from both American leagues and around the world have never before had such a death grip on sports fans. Not long ago, the 4 Nations Face-off turned non-hockey fans into diehards of the sport. Canada ended up victorious in that event, but the United States got its revenge in the recently finished Winter Olympics. Of course, the Olympics featured more than just the hockey showdown, and Team USA walked away with 12 gold medals and 33 medals in total, which only trailed Norway for the world's best. Furthermore, the NBA just turned its All-Star Game into a battle between American players and superstars from around the world. It was arguably the World Baseball Classic that really started this international sports renaissance, though.

In 2023, the WBC finally took place after years of delay because of COVID-19. The entertainment didn't disappoint, but Japan ended up victorious over the United States when it was all said and done. As they have in other sports recently, the Americans are going to be looking for revenge. The 2026 World Baseball Classic is just around the corner, so what can baseball fans, both domestic and abroad, expect from this gathering of the best baseball players in the world?

What is the World Baseball Classic?

The World Baseball Classic is the world's largest international baseball tournament. Twenty teams from around the globe will compete for the right to be called world champions. The tournament will be held at four stadiums around the world. Pool A teams will play at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Pool C games will be at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan.

Both Pool B games and some quarterfinals matchups will take place at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas. The other quarterfinal games, along with Pool D matchups, the semifinals, and the championship, will be at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida.

Teams have been playing in friendlies dating back to 2025. The United States, which features a roster stacked with the best MLB players, will play two exhibition games before the true action kicks off. Those matchups will come against the San Francisco Giants and the Colorado Rockies. Then, pool play will begin on March 5.

Each team will play the other teams from their pool once, and the top two finishers from each pool will advance to an eight-team bracket for the knockout stage. This is the sixth iteration of the WBC. Japan won not just the 2023 event, but the first two tournaments back in 2006 and 2009, too. The Dominican Republic won in 2013, and Team USA was crowned as champions in 2017.

The WBC will also set the stage for the 2028 Summer Olympics, where baseball will not only be back at the international stage, but where MLB players may compete at the Olympic level for the first time ever.

World Baseball Classic teams

Pool A:

Puerto Rico

Panamá

Cuba

Canada

Colombia

Pool B:

United States

Mexico

Italy

Great Britain

Brazil

Pool C:

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Czechia

Chinese Taipei

Pool D:

Venezuela

Netherlands

Dominican Republic

Israel

Nicaragua

Team USA roster

Pitchers:

David Bednar, RHP

Matthew Boyd, LHP

Garrett Cleavinger, LHP

Clay Holmes, RHP

Griffin Jax, RHP

Brad Keller, RHP

Clayton Kershaw, LHP

Nolan McLean, RHP

Mason Miller, RHP

Joe Ryan, RHP

Paul Skenes, RHP

Tarik Skubal, LHP

Gabe Speier, LHP

Michael Wacha, RHP

Logan Webb, RHP

Garrett Whitlock, RHP

Infielders:

Alex Bregman, 3B

Ernie Clement, Util

Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

Bryce Harper, 1B

Gunnar Henderson, SS

Cal Raleigh, C

Will Smith, C

Brice Turang, 2B

Bobby Witt Jr., SS

Designated hitter:

Kyle Schwarber, DH

Outfielders: