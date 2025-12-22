On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics will hit the floor at TD Garden for a home game against the Indiana Pacers. The Celtics are looking to continue their momentum after wins over the Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors over the weekend.

Jaylen Brown missed Boston's last game in Toronto due to an illness, and unfortunately, that showed up once again on the injury report ahead of the game against Indiana, with the team officially listing him as questionable for the contest. Meanwhile, Jordan Walsh is also questionable for the Celtics with an illness.

The Pacers will be without Obi Toppin, Aaron Nesmith, and Ben Sheppard, with TJ McConnell being listed as questionable for the game.

Overall, the Celtics have been a success story so far this season, with the team currently sitting at 17-11, good for third place in the Eastern Conference. Boston has shaken off the rust from a slow start to the year, and Jaylen Brown has slid into the number one role this year very effectively with Jayson Tatum sidelined.

The Celtics have gotten unexpected contributions from some of their younger players, including Walsh, who is looking like a legitimate starting-level 3 and D wing so far this year, and Payton Pritchard and Derrick White have shaken off poor shooting starts to the season to look like the old versions of themselves.

In any case, the Celtics and Pacers are set to tip things off on Monday at 7:30 pm ET, before a rematch takes place later this week in Indiana.