The Arizona Diamondbacks are ramping up for Opening Day and have shown some good things during spring training. There are still some things they're hoping to accomplish, with one of them being to get Merrill Kelly back as soon as possible. Kelly is dealing with a back injury, and he's been progressing well in his recovery.

The latest update shared was that he had a good bullpen session, according to Steve Gilbert for MLB.com

“All went well with [Diamondbacks] Merrill Kelly’s live BP session. Provided he continues to feel good, he thinks he will throw a bullpen and then get into a Cactus League game. All subject to change but trending positively,” Gilbert wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

That's good news for the Diamondbacks, and though it still looks like he won't be able to throw on Opening Day, it seems like he could still make a return early in the season. About a week ago, it was reported that Kelly had received a shot in his back to help him improve. He also believes that he'll be ready at the start of the season.

“Merrill Kelly said he received a shot of cortisone and lidocaine in his back last week. He played catch today without problem and is optimistic about being able to pitch at backend of rotation to start the season,” Gilbert wrote on X.

If the Diamondbacks are able to get Kelly back, it could help them build off the season they had last year, when they finished 80-82 and were near the bottom of the NL West