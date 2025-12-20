It's been a bit of a rocky journey for James Wiseman lately, as he's only played in two games since 2024. However, it appears he'll have a new opportunity after reuniting with the Indiana Pacers on Saturday.

Reports indicate that Wiseman, who is 24 years old, is signing a 10-day contract with Indiana. The club announced it is releasing Gabe McGlothan from his 10-day contract to bring on Wiseman.

“We have signed center James Wiseman to a 10-day contract. In a subsequent move, we have released forward Gabe McGlothan from his 10-day contract.”

Article Continues Below

The fifth-year center made a spot start for the Pacers this season in the team's 128-103 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on October 25. However, the last time he played a game with Indiana was in the 2024-25 campaign, where he came off the bench for minutes.

James Wiseman now has a chance to earn a more long-term role, depending on how he plays during this 10-day contract. There are rumors that the Pacers are seeking a potential trade to improve the center situation for the long haul. For now, though, the team is leaning on Jay Huff and Isaiah Jackson at center. Wiseman will have his first chance to play for the Pacers on Saturday when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 7 p.m. EST.

Wiseman is a former first-round pick by the Golden State Warriors. He was the No. 2 selection overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. He was traded to the Detroit Pistons in his third season. But after his fourth year in the league, Detroit let him walk in free agency. Since then, he's made two appearances with the Pacers.