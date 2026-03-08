The Detroit Lions are a difficult team to figure out before NFL free agency. Dan Campbell almost called the 2025 Lions complacent during an interview back in February. That signals that Detroit could be ready to make some big moves after finishing 9-8 last season.

One huge unknown is how much cap space the Lions could have to work with during free agency. At time of writing, Detroit is still $6.72 million over the salary cap. But if they use the maximum restructure on their best players, they could create a maximum of about $130 million in cap space.

That sounds like overkill to me, but it shows that Detroit can be as aggressive as they want to be.

Who are the best fits for the Lions in free agency this offseason? And which side of the ball will the Lions prioritize?

Three players stand out as the best players for Detroit to target during NFL free agency.

Isiah Pacheco could be a good “economy signing” for the Lions

The Lions need to find a replacement for David Montgomery after trading him to the Texans on March 2nd. But that doesn't mean they need to give a big contract to a younger back.

Reading between the lines, it seems that Montgomery may not have been happy with his reducing role in Detroit.

Montgomery's role steadily decreased as Gibbs became the focal point of the offense. He had 219 carries in 2023, 185 in 2024, and then only 158 in 2025. He also posted 716 rushing yards, the lowest of his professional career.

Lions fans should expect Gibbs to continue his monopoly over Detroit's backfield. That means Detroit could be in the market for a RB2 instead of a 1A/1B setup like they had with Sonic and Knuckles.

That's where Pacheco comes in.

The former seventh-round pick is coming off a pair of rough seasons in Kansas City. Pacheco fractured his fibula in 2024, which caused him to miss several months. He also suffered an MCL sprain in 2025 that slowed him down a bit.

Pacheco logged 118 carries for 462 rushing yards and one touchdown in 2025 in a split backfield with Kareem Hunt.

Detroit should target a back like Pacheco who might sign a one-year “prove it” deal in free agency. That is the clearest path for the Lions to land a motivated running back who will also come at a cheap price.

The Lions don't need Pacheco to magically turn back into the 2023 version of himself. If he can simply be an efficient runner on a maximum of 150 touches then he's worth signing.

Tyler Allgeier also makes some sense for the Lions. However, he will likely want a long-term contract with his next team. He might also want to avoid another timeshare situation like he had with Bijan Robinson in Atlanta.

Someone like Pacheco, Brian Robinson, or Najee Harris makes much more sense.

Detroit should target Daniel Bellinger as tight end depth

The Lions have a surprisingly big need at the tight end position.

Detroit still has Sam LaPorta as the team's starter. However, the star tight end went on injured reserve with a back injury back in November. That injury occurred late enough in the season to assume it may bother LaPorta early during the 2026 regular season. Plus, there's the fact that back injuries can be incredibly serious in the NFL.

Brock Wright is also still in town, though he is a backup tight end himself. But there is practically nobody behind LaPorta and Wright with Shane Zylstra and Anthony Firkser both set to hit free agency.

As such, it would not be surprising to see the Lions add another tight end to the roster. Bellinger makes sense for a few reasons.

First, Bellinger spent time with Lions passing game coordinator Mike Kafka during his time with the Giants. Kafka knows how to use him best and might even recommend that Detroit signs him.

Beyond that, Bellinger has experience playing the backup tight end role rather well. He logged 19 receptions for 286 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 2025. That is some solid production considering he is a backup tight end and, at best, a tertiary target from week to week.

Bellinger is just 25 years old. He's young enough to learn a few new tricks, especially under a brand new coaching staff.

Ultimately, a well-rounded tight end like Bellinger may not be a flashy player. But he could be exactly what the Lions need to add some stability and depth on offense.

Could Jedrick Wills Jr. revive his career with the Lions?

The Lions love a good reclamation project in free agency. Why not make Jedrick Wills Jr. the next one?

Detroit brought in Wills for a visit on March 5th ahead of NFL free agency.

Wills missed the entire 2025 season with a knee injury. The fact that so many teams are hosting Wills shows that he still has what it takes to play some good football in the NFL. That is, when he is healthy.

It is important to remember that Wills is a former top-10 pick in the NFL Draft. If he can stay healthy, he could be a great addition to Detroit's offensive line.

Perhaps more importantly, Wills will likely be a cheap player to sign after coming off a major injury. Just like Pacheco, he may want to sign a one-year “prove it” deal to revive his market value before next offseason.

Wills could compete for Detroit's left tackle job or could even slide inside and play guard.

The Lions need to make an offer on Wills as long as he passes all of the necessary medical requirements.