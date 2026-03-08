On Sunday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will hit the floor at home for a game against the Orlando Magic. The Bucks recently saw the return of Giannis Antetokounmpo from an extended calf injury, but he will not be in uniform on Sunday, due to injury recovery. Here's everything we know about Antetokounmpo's injury situation and his playing status moving forward.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's playing status vs the Magic

As previously noted, Giannis Antetokounmpo will be on the sidelines for Sunday's Bucks game vs the Magic, officially listed as out due to right calf injury management. It remains to be seen if resting Antetokounmpo due to injury management will be a regularity for the Bucks as the regular season winds down. Their postseason hopes are currently on life support after last week's loss vs the Atlanta Hawks.

Joining Antetokounmpo on the injury report is Kyle Kuzma, who is questionable due to a thoracic spine contusion. Kevin Porter Jr. will remain out due to right knee synovitis, as well as Taurean Prince with a neck injury.

For the Magic, Anthony Black is listed as questionable with a low back sprain, while Jonathan Isaac is also questionable due to a knee sprain. Jase Richardson is questionable with low back spasms, while Franz Wagner remains out as he recovers from an ankle injury.

The Bucks surprised many with their decision to keep Antetokounmpo through last month's NBA trade deadline. The star was sidelined at the time due to the calf injury, and he has played three games since returning. It remains to be seen if their plan is to keep Antetokounmpo over the long haul, or if they were simply waiting for better offers in the upcoming offseason.

In any case, the Bucks and Magic are slated to tip things off on Sunday at 8:00 pm ET.