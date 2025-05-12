The Boston Celtics aim to tie up the series with the New York Knicks after earning a much-needed 115-93 Game 3 win. With what's deemed as the best roster in the NBA, the franchise is on the path to repeat as a title after winning the Finals last season. However, with Game 4 tipping off on Monday, Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports criticized superstar Jayson Tatum.

During a rant on the latest episode of “The Herd,” Cowherd claimed the Celtics are a better team, or at least, play better when Tatum is having an off night. The famed sports analyst went as far as to give Tatum a new nickname, calling him “The Beneficiary.”

“Over the last 7 to 8 years, Boston’s a much better franchise. But when Jayson Tatum plays poorly or doesn’t play, the net rating often goes up.”

"Over the last 7 to 8 years, Boston’s a much better franchise. But when Jayson Tatum plays poorly or doesn’t play, the net rating often goes up." – Colin Cowherd pic.twitter.com/5P4QsWepx5 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Cowherd makes his case, as usual. However, that nickname might be a bit unfair. Winning a championship takes a team effort, no matter who the superstar is on the roster. The fact that Cowherd dons Jayson Tatum as “The Beneficiary” it's more of a credit to how the Celtics run their organization.

The Celtics are absolutely loaded, there's no arguing that. However, Jayson Tatum has played a massive role in the team's success over the years. He's been decent in the series against the Knicks as well. Through the first three games, the 27-year-old forward has averaged 19.3 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 32.25% from the field and 34.48% from the three-point line.

But it's hard to ignore his supporting cast. The players around him, including Jaylen Brown, have played incredibly well throughout the playoffs so far. Even if the Celtics somehow lost control of two separate 20-point leads against the Knicks in this series.

The Celtics tip off against the Knicks on Monday at 7:30 p.m. EST. A win ties up the series at 2-2, while a loss puts Boston in a 3-1 hole that's incredibly difficult to dig out of.