The New York Liberty made a major midseason splash by signing former WNBA Finals MVP Emma Meesseman. The Liberty has had a strong start to the season with a 19-10 record.

The signing of the 2019 Finals MVP not only gives them a major boost, but effectively does away the need to dip into the trade market. The two-time All-Star agreed to a pro-rated veteran minimum deal worth $75,694, strengthening the roster without severely affecting cap space. As a result, they are expected to last the rest of the season with an unchanged roster that should not see any other additions, per CBS.

Meesseman made her debut against the Connecticut Sun on August 5, helping the Liberty snap a four-game skid with 11 points, three assists, and two rebounds in just 17 minutes. The Belgian forward’s return marked her first WNBA appearance since 2022.

That season, playing for the Chicago Sky, she averaged 12.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists. A seasoned international star, Meesseman led Belgium to a FIBA EuroBasket title earlier this summer and was twice named EuroLeague Women’s MVP between 2023 and 2025.

Her basketball IQ, elite passing and ability to stretch the floor add significant depth to an injury-plagued Liberty roster that had been without Breanna Stewart, Kennedy Burke, and Nyara Sabally for multiple games.

“Emma Meesseman’s return to the WNBA is a tremendous moment for our league, and the fact that she chose New York for her next chapter speaks volumes. She is one of the most skilled, intelligent, and unselfish players in the world and her presence elevates everyone around her. Emma brings invaluable experience, championship pedigree, and a unique versatility that fits seamlessly into our group as we continue our relentless pursuit of a title in 2025,” Liberty GM Jonathan Kolb said after the move.

The Liberty are looking for their second consecutive WNBA title, and Meesseman’s acquisition is expected to give them major impetus.