The Buffalo Bills and James Cook have not come to an agreement on a new contract, and that has led the running back to not participate in practice, despite being present. There was an update on Cook, and head coach Sean McDermott expected Cook to be out on the field, according to ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg.

“Bills coach Sean McDermott said that he does expect RB James Cook to be out at practice today, but that he expects every player to be out there, remains to be seen if he will be. Said that Cook has been participating in walk-throughs,” Getzenberg wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

McDermott also said reporters “We look forward to having him back, we'll see if that happens today.”

With all the hope that he had of Cook practicing, it looked like he didn't show up.

“Have not seen Bills RB James Cook come out to practice as it gets underway. This is his fourth straight practice missed as part of his hold in as the Bills wrap things up at St. John Fisher,” Getzenberg wrote.

With Cook not practicing, that shows that he and the Bills are not close to a contract resolution. This situation has been going on for most of the offseason, even though the Bills have extended several players on the team already.

Will James Cook and the Bills get a deal done?

Cook was an important part of the Bills' offense last season, and he led the league with 16 touchdowns. It was one of the reasons why the Bills had one of the best offenses in the league, outside of Josh Allen having an MVP season. They're going to need Cook this season as well, especially with some uncertainty at the wide receiver position as of now.

Khalil Shakir is dealing with a high ankle sprain, and it's not certain if he'll be ready for Week 1. The Bills also did not re-sign Amari Cooper, whom they acquired from the Cleveland Browns last season. Keon Coleman may be one of the reliable receivers on the team for the time being, but Cook can also come out of the backfield and line up as a receiver.

Hopefully, the Bills can find a solution before the season starts, and Cook can get on the field and practice with his team. As of now, he's missing valuable time building chemistry with his teammates and learning plays.