With the start of the 2025 NFL season quickly approaching, the Houston Texans’ running back room is under the microscope and now facing fresh uncertainty. Veteran back Nick Chubb missed his second straight practice due to a head injury suffered earlier in the week. This injury casts doubt over his availability for Week 1 as the team continues to navigate Joe Mixon's recovery from a foot injury.

Chubb, acquired by Houston this offseason, was initially brought in to back up Mixon. But with Mixon still sidelined and placed on the non-football injury list. The 28-year-old Chubb appeared poised to carry the load heading into the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams. That plan is now on hold as Chubb remains in concussion protocol after taking a hard hit.

“He’s been consistent. He’s getting better every day,” head coach DeMeco Ryans said earlier this week, expressing optimism about Chubb’s overall progress. But that tone now shifts to concern, as the Texans must prepare contingency plans for the backfield.

The injury is the latest in a long line of setbacks for Chubb, who missed most of the 2023 season with a devastating knee injury. Despite multiple surgeries and a long rehabilitation process, the four-time Pro Bowler still showed flashes of his signature power during limited action in 2024, rushing for 332 yards and three scores across eight games.

The Texans are leaning on their running back depth during training camp

Houston Texans running back Nick Chubb (21) participates in a drill during an NFL football minicamp at NRG Stadium.
With both Mixon and Chubb uncertain for the opener, Houston is leaning on depth and youth. Rookie backs Woody Marks and Jawhar Jordan have drawn praise from Ryans, who described Marks’ vision and Jordan’s speed as promising signs.

Meanwhile, Dameon Pierce, recently activated from the PUP list, is back in the mix and could reclaim a significant role. Pierce, a former starter, took first-team reps in Chubb’s absence on Wednesday.

For a Texans offense built around quarterback C.J. Stroud, ensuring a stable running game is critical. With Week 1 fast approaching, Houston’s once deep backfield is now a position of growing concern.

