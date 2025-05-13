Boston Celtics superstar forward Jayson Tatum exited Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks with a concerning injury late in the fourth quarter. The Celtics went on to lose the game 121-113.

Before exiting with an injury, Jayson Tatum was putting together a remarkable performance, leading all scorers with 42 points in 40 minutes. He tied Larry Bird and John Havlicek for the most 40-point playoff games (5) in Celtics history, despite playing 43 fewer postseason games than Bird and 51 fewer than Havlicek.

With the Celtics trailing late in the fourth quarter, Jayson Tatum collapsed to the floor while chasing a loose ball. He instantly clutched the lower part of his right leg in visible pain and remained down for several moments. Celtics staff rushed to his aid, helping him off the court before placing him in a wheelchair, as he was unable to put any weight on the injured leg.

Monday’s loss dropped Boston into a 3-1 hole against the Knicks, but the bigger worry now is Jayson Tatum’s health. With Game 5 approaching on Wednesday, the Celtics are hoping for positive news, though early signs suggest Tatum may not be available as they attempt to rally and defend last year’s championship. Without him, their already difficult path to a comeback becomes even steeper.

Joe Mazzulla's comments on Jayson Tatum's injury

“You are always worried about someone’s health,” Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla told reporters after the game. “He’s the type of guy that gets right up. He didn’t and we’ll know tomorrow exactly what it is. It’s tough to watch a guy like him getting carried off like that.”

Despite logging only seven minutes in the fourth quarter, Tatum still poured in 11 of Boston’s 28 points and was responsible for four of the team’s nine field goals during that span. No other Celtic connected on more than two shots in the final stretch.

Tatum is among the NBA’s elite scorers, ranking sixth all-time in total points for players under 27 with 13,406. He led the league this season with a scoring average of 29.4 points per game. His ability to create plays and deliver in high-pressure moments remains central to the Celtics' success.

Jalen Brunson powered the Knicks with 39 points on 14-of-25 shooting, while Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, and OG Anunoby each chipped in at least 20 points. New York now sits just one win away from reaching the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since the 1999-2000 season.

The Celtics are now staring down the challenge of climbing out of a 3-1 hole—something they haven’t managed since 1981. Mounting a comeback against the Knicks will be a tall order, particularly with Jayson Tatum’s availability for Game 5 in question. Before this postseason, the 27-year-old had suited up for every playoff game in his eight-year run, which includes a streak of eight straight trips to the postseason.

Game 5 will be on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET in Boston.