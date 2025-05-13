May 12, 2025 at 10:46 PM ET

All was going well for the Boston Celtics in Game 4 against the New York Knicks. The Celtics went on a 12-0 run in the first quarter in the remaining 90 seconds led partly by Jayson Tatum.

They jumped out to a 39-28 lead after one and Tatum had scored 15 points, including four 3-pointers. Unfortunately for them, the Knicks won the game 121-113 and took a commanding 3-1 lead in the series.

As for Tatum, he was carried out of the game in a wheelchair, per NBA Central. He was seen lying on the floor being tended to by the trainers for an apparent ankle injury.

Jayson Tatum went back to the Celtics locker room in a wheelchair.

Fans expressed their worries on social media about Tatum's status.

“Hate to see it” @WolvesBackNBA posted on X.

Another fan wondered out loud if it was a torn Achilles.

“He's done. That's an Achilles injury,” @BigPresher posted on X. But one fan remained optimistic that it wasn't that drastic.

“Hopefully not an Achilles” @TyroneMyEcon posted on X.

The severity of the injury remains unknown. But whatever the case, Tatum's sight on the floor in pain and in a wheelchair does not bode well for the Celtics.

Nor does it help with Colin Cowherd, who called Tatum “The Beneficiary” after Game 3. Nevertheless, the Celtics must ensure he is healthier than ever.

The Celtics need Jayson Tatum

The Celtics are in a delicate position. They are trailing 3-1 as the defending NBA champions. If destined to survive, Tatum has to be on the floor.

Tatum is one of the top scorers in the game. He ranks 6th on the NBA's all-time list for most points scored for players under 27 with 13,406.

This year, he led the league in scoring average with 29.4 points per game. Ultimately, his playmaking and willingness to score in big moments are primary for the Celtics.

Altogether, the Celtics are not the same without Tatum.