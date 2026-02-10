Earlier this month, the Boston Celtics showcased their depth in a 110-100 victory over the Dallas Mavericks, a game defined by stellar individual performances and high-stakes competition. Jaylen Brown led the charge with 33 points and 11 rebounds, outlasting a brilliant effort from rookie Cooper Flagg, who recorded 36 points and nine boards.

Despite a brief moment of on-court frustration caught on a hot mic, Brown silenced any talk of tension by offering glowing praise for the 19-year-old phenom during a subsequent livestream.

Describing Flagg’s poise and skill as “spectacular,” Brown acknowledged the rookie's rise while reinforcing the mutual respect that exists between the league's established stars and its newest talents.

Talking about Brown's also, according to Noa Dalzell on X, Jayson Tatum shared his own perspective on how the roster has stepped up.

Jayson Tatum on how Jaylen Brown has responded to shouldering more responsibility this season:

Regarding Jaylen's massive season, Tatum remarked:

“It’s been great. Even before the season, there was no doubt in my mind that he, and P [Payton Pritchard] and D-White and all these guys, I knew what they were capable of. Whenever somebody that loves the game that much, and works as hard as they do, gain more opportunity, I’m not surprised [by] what they’ve been able to accomplish. It’s been really fun to see.”

Tatum also spoke to Celtics Blog about the team's enduring status at the top of the conference, asserting:

“We’ve been one of the best teams all season. And we’ll continue being one of the best teams.”

This team's success provides a stable backdrop for Tatums own recovery process. Currently rehabilitating a ruptured Achilles, Tatum has officially progressed to controlled 5-on-5 scrimmaging with the coaching staff.

While he is aggressively attacking his rehab, the organization remains cautious, ensuring he only returns when he is 100% healthy and capable of playing at his usual elite level.

With the Celtics firmly holding the number two seed in the Eastern Conference, the roster has proven it can maintain championship-level basketball, allowing their superstar the necessary time to check every medical box before making his highly anticipated return to the hardwood.