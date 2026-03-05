Aaron Rodgers is undoubtedly one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play in the NFL. It is still not known whether Rodgers intends to retire or return to the NFL next season.

But he has always been known for being mercurial and mysterious as well.

On Wednesday, Rodgers joined the Pat McAfee Show, something he does often. Unlike many of McAfee's guests, the chat with Rodgers tends to stray from the game of football. This time, Rodgers was very candid, providing some interesting and concerning details from his personal life, particularly about his mysterious marriage.

“We’re not living at the beach anymore. Part of it is that I have legitimate stalkers,” Rodgers said. “And I don’t say that lightly or flippantly. I’ve been getting stalked at my house for about a year and a half, when I was living there. Not just that, but stalked at the coffee shop I would frequent. The gym at Proactive, which I would go to, is really bizarre. It still is.

“The paparazzi was stalking me for a long time, flying drones over my house. And I’ve learned has had a bounty on getting a picture of my wife, which I think is bizarre as well.”

The paparazzi have built a reputation for being overly intrusive. Amidst all of the talk of Rodgers' wife's identity remaining unknown to the public, it only makes sense that things ratcheted up since the wedding.

During a press conference last June, the future Hall of Fame quarterback revealed he had been married months prior. All anyone wanted to know was who he had married and how he accomplished that without the public being aware.

Rodgers might be quirky, but he is anything but evasive.

“I understand the attention that comes with somebody who’s accomplished, what I’ve accomplished, so in no way am I making this a woe is me, but when it comes to your personal safety, and now it’s not just me, it’s me and her, it’s really f***ing bizarre.”

Rodgers is yet to announce publicly who his wife is. All that is known is that her name is Brittani. He revealed they were dating back in 2024, but on Wednesday, shed more light on their relationship.

Rodgers shared that he met his future wife in 2017. But they remained friends for years as he was in and out of other relationships. But he acknowledged there was an instant spark upon meeting. That culminated in them tying the knot almost a decade later.