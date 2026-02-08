The Boston Celtics have navigated this season perfectly without Jayson Tatum, as they're currently the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. Behind the scenes, Tatum has been hitting rehab hard, and it seems as if he's trying to return to the floor as soon as possible.

He's recently reached a new step in his rehab, as he's playing 5-on-5 with coaches, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

“Sources tell me Jayson Tatum has started controlled 5-on-5 scrimmaging with coaches as he's aggressively attacked his rehab at every turn,” Charania said. “There's more boxes for Jayson Tatum to check. There are more phases in his rehab; he has to practice with the team, of course, and then it's the normal nerves of coming back from an injury of this magnitude.”

Usually, when players rupture their Achilles, they miss the entire season, and that may be the best thing for Tatum to do instead of trying to come back. Even before he decides to come back, he has to be cleared by the medical staff to get back on the floor.

“Jayson Tatum has made clear to people around him from my understanding that he wants to come back as close to Jayson Tatum, as Jayson Tatum, as possible,” Tatum said. “Not a shell of himself, not a lesser percentage of himself. And the other side of all of that is the Celtics' medical staff will have to clear him 100% before he can return.”

With about 30 games left in the season, Tatum will have to do a lot of work to get back on the court. There's a good chance that he returns next season, and he'll even have more time to get ready to play.

For now, he can watch his team in peace, knowing that they're playing good basketball without him.