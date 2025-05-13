The Boston Celtics took on the New York Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Monday night, and Jayson Tatum ended up leaving the game in the fourth quarter after a non-contact injury. Tatum was clearly in a lot of pain as he fell down going for the ball. He went to the locker room and did not return to the game. The Knicks ended up getting 121-113.

Jayson Tatum was helped off the court late in Game 4 after an apparent leg injury on this play. pic.twitter.com/UF8D4mxqlo — ESPN (@espn) May 13, 2025

The Celtics needed to win this game as they were trailing 2-1 in the series heading to Monday night, and they are now down 3-1 as the Knicks ended up earning the win.

Tatum was the star of the show for the Celtics in this one after struggling early in the series. He finished with 42 points as he shot 16-28 from the field, and he was 7-16 from deep. Unfortunately, his performance was not enough to lift the Celtics to a win. Now, Boston is on the brink of elimination.

Just like the first three games of this series, the Celtics had a big lead in the third quarter, and it looked like they were going to get the win. However, just like the first two games of the series, the Knicks orchestrated an impressive comeback to earn the victory.

It didn't take the Celtics long to open up a comfortable lead in this one as they started the game on a 13-4 run, but the Knicks closed the gap quickly. Still, Tatum and Boston were able to stretch the lead to double-digits before halftime.

With nine minutes to go in the third quarter, the Celtics were up by 14 points and they were in complete control. Everything changed then as the Knicks slowly climbed back in it, and New York claimed the lead with about 30 seconds remaining in the third.

The fourth quarter was close before the Knicks pulled away in the final five minutes. Jayson Tatum went down with his injury with about three minutes remaining. He was taken to the locker room in a wheelchair.

Now, the Celtics are down 3-1 in the series, and there is a very real chance that they are without Jayson Tatum for the rest of the playoffs. He was in a lot of pain when he went down, and the big concern is that he injured his achilles.

The Celtics will look to avoid elimination on Wednesday night back at home. The two teams will get underway at 7:00 ET, and Boston is currently favored by 4.5 points.