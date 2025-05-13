OG Anunoby and the New York Knicks are locked into a heated battle against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of their second round playoff series. With New York up 2-1, but Boston having all the momentum, it sure feels like the winner of Game 4 will be the one who takes the series.

Unfortunately the Knicks, it appears that OG Anunoby may have tweaked his hamstring.

Knicks' OG Anunoby appears to suffer hamstring injury in Game 4

Late in the first quarter, Anunoby missed a layup but Knicks teammate Karl-Anthony Towns grabbed the offensive rebound and scored. On the way back downcourt, Anunoby grabbed at his left hamstring and was certainly favoring his left leg.

OG Anunoby went back to the Knicks locker room and emerged a few minutes into the second quarter.

The Knicks forward checked back in with 5:16 left in the second quarter, hitting a three-pointer and giving him eight points in the first half against the Celtics. OG Anunoby played 17 minutes in the first half, shooting 3-of-8 from the field and 2-of-5 from three, but failed to record a rebound, assist, steal, or block in his minutes.

Anunoby was also in the game to start the third quarter, and ESPN's Lisa Salters reported that the Knicks forward didn't have any treatment done on his leg. His status, however, is obviously something to monitor as the game progresses and the physicality increases.