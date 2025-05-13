Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics went off in the first quarter against the New York Knicks during Game 4 of the East Semis of the 2025 NBA Playoffs on Monday night.

The Celtics came out the gates strong in the first 12 minutes of play, scoring 39 points throughout the period as they led 39-28. This included a 12-0 run in the last 90 seconds.

Tatum and Payton Pritchard were responsible for scoring Boston's last 12 points of the quarter. All of them were 3-pointers as three out of the four shots came from Tatum. He had a strong start to the game, scoring 15 points with sharp accuracy.

How Celtics played in first half of Game 4

Jayson Tatum and the Celtics maintained their strong performance on offense, taking a 62-51 lead over the Knicks going into halftime.

The Celtics understand the importance of being efficient with their shot selection, knowing how much it doomed them in Games 1 and 2 when they weren't doing so. Throughout the first half of Game 4, they made 54.1% of their total shots, including 50% of their attempts from three.

Three players are already in double-digits in scoring for Boston, including Tatum. He has 20 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks. He shot 8-of-13 from the field, including 4-of-7 from downtown. White came next with 17 points that had him make four triples, while Jaylen Brown provided 12 points and six rebounds.

A win is absolutely crucial for Boston. They currently trail 2-1 in the series, meaning that a victory in Game 4 will even up the series. They can't risk having a 3-1 deficit and needing three straight wins to secure the series. In other words, this game is a must-win for the Celtics to bring the momentum back their way.

After Game 4, the Celtics will return home to host Game 5 against the Knicks. The contest will take place on May 14 at 7 p.m. ET.