Monday night's 6-2 win over the Minnesota Twins are the types of games that the New York Yankees should win. If they wish to get back to the World Series once again, beating teams below them in the standings is a necessity. The Yankees received a strong performance from starting pitcher Will Warren (6.2 innings, two earned runs and seven strikeouts), as well as relievers Luke Weaver and David Bednar. On Tuesday, manager Aaron Boone spoke with Talkin' Yanks on X, formerly Twitter, about the team's usage of former closer Devin Williams moving forward.

Aaron Boone says the Yankees are hoping to use Devin Williams in lower leverage spots, but "you don't always have that say" depending on how the game unfolds pic.twitter.com/xUJYKJo7Fq — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 12, 2025

Boone is correct in saying that as a manager, he doesn't have a say in how a game unfolds. However, you'd think by now, the Yankees' skipper should know what to do in almost any situation. After all, he's been in the role for over seven and a half years now. Experience should tell him that right now, Williams needs to be the absolute last man out of the bullpen, unless the Bronx Bombers are winning or losing by a large amount. Unfortunately, it seems that Boone still hasn't quite learned his lesson yet.

Aaron Boone, Yankees need to manage bullpen more effectively

At the trade deadline, New York GM Brian Cashman brought in relievers Jake Bird (via the Colorado Rockies), Camilo Doval (from the San Francisco Giants) and David Bednar (formerly of the Pittsburgh Pirates). Doval and Bednar had closing experience. The two new late inning arms, plus Weaver and Williams, should have given the Yankees a lethal quarter of shutdown arms.

However, Williams has had arguably the worst stretch of his career the last few weeks. Furthermore, Bird floundered in his first couple of appearances and was subsequently demoted. So, despite Cashman's best efforts, the bullpen still has some issues. For a team chasing down yet another postseason berth, that can be problematic.

Will Williams' new role allow him to get back on track? Or is his confidence absolutely shot? Despite the team's hope for the former, the latter might be exactly what is happening right now to their ex-closer.